The Grilling of Monica on ‘Impeachment,’ ‘Chucky’ Comes to TV, A ‘Building’ Eviction Notice, Tom Hanks and Laura Dern Go to the Academy Museum

FX

Impeachment: American Crime Story

10/9c

The date is Jan. 16, 1998, and the shoe drops for Monica Lewinsky (a movingly panicked Beanie Feldstein) when FBI agents, acting on behalf of the Office of the Independent Counsel, ambush her and hold her in a Pentagon City hotel room for hours on end to try to get her to spill about her relationship with President Clinton (Clive Owen). “Linda—WHAT DID YOU DO?” Monica screams to her former friend and Judas, Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson), who goes shopping while Monica is bullied and intimidated in the docudrama’s most powerful hour to date. Mira Sorvino also scores as Monica’s mother, who swoops in to intervene on her distraught daughter’s behalf.

Steve Wilkie/USA Network

Chucky

Series Premiere 10/9c

Hello, Doll-y! Proving that you can’t keep a good psychotic toy down for long, the possessed plastic moppet from the Child’s Play movie series is back to wreak havoc in a proudly cheesy series that might still make you jump even though you know better. This iteration of the “Good Guy” doll is rescued from a yard sale by bullied teen Jake Wheeler (Zackary Arthur), who’s got his own axes to grind, so we’ll see if this is the start of a murderous friendship.

HULU

Only Murders in the Building

There are several reasons to check back into the Arconia as the mystery-comedy reaches its penultimate episode. First, to see if and how Jan (Amy Ryan) survives her bloody attack while the podcasting amateur sleuths were looking elsewhere. Second, to see if the gang (Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez) can survive a no-confidence vote from their neighbors, who aren’t happy about the bad publicity. Third, to enjoy a terrific guest-star cameo as a significant player from Charles’ (Martin) show-biz past. And finally, to savor a climactic twist that changes everything, setting up next week’s finale.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for BFI

A Night in the Academy Museum

Special 10/9c

Movie fans of all generations would like to get a peek inside L.A.’s new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, and this star-studded special gives viewers a tour like no other. Tom Hanks and Laura Dern are the hosts, taking us inside the expansive museum dedicated to the art and history of filmmaking. Guests include Annette Bening, Cher, Geena Davis, Danny Glover, Marlee Matlin, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Jurnee Smollett and Diane Warren.

