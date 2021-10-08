The long-awaited Nash Bridges reunion is happening sooner than you might think. And you can add it to your plans for Thanksgiving weekend!

USA Network has announced that the two-hour Nash Bridges movie will premiere on Saturday, November 27, at 9/8c. The film brings back original cast members Don Johnson and Cheech Marin as Nash Bridges and Joe Dominguez, elite investigators for the San Francisco Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit.

Also returning from the original CBS series is Jeff Perry, who played Inspector Harvey Leek. The new cast members include Joe Dinicol, Diarra Kilpatrick, Angela Ko, Paul James, Alexia Garcia, and Bonnie Sommerville.

USA also released the key art for the movie, which you can check out in full below. It features Johnson and Marin with the very fitting tagline, “The Boys Are Back,” as they walk through crime scene tape.

The original Nash Bridges, created by Carlton Cuse, aired six seasons, from 1996 to 2001. Word of this reunion was first reported in 2019. At the time, it was said that the two-hour TV special could serve as a backdoor pilot for a revival series.

The Nash Bridges film is produced by Village Roadshow Television, written by Bill Chais (Franklin & Bash, Chicago Justice), and directed by Greg Beeman (who directed 14 episodes of the original series and served as a producer). Johnson, Chais, Beeman and Cuse will executive produce.

