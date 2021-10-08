‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant’s Wrong Answers Set Social Media Abuzz

Sometimes even the smartest of people can look silly, which was certainly the case for Wheel of Fortune contestant Melanie Fisher on Thursday.

In introducing herself to host Pat Sajak, Fisher noted that she graduated from college in just three years while maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA. And her smarts were definitely on display as she got off to a winning start. After that, however, things quickly fell apart for the Northern California native.

When trying to figure out the answer to the puzzle, “_ _ L _ Y G O O _ F E L L O W,” Fisher buzzed in and said, “Jolly GOOF fellow.” Safe to say, that was quite the goof. Obviously, the correct answer was “Jolly GOOD fellow,” which fellow contestant J.R. Browning answered moments after Fisher’s blunder.

Wheel of Fortune fans on Twitter were highly amused by Fisher’s guess, with one viewer saying, “I can’t stop laughing.” Another fan wrote that Fisher’s answer “was not GOOF enough.”

Fisher wasn’t done there with her off-the-wall answers, as later in the episode, she attempted to solve what was supposed to be “Wolves and sheep.” Despite the clue only missing the letters “O” and “V,” Fisher guessed “Wilkes and sheep,” which, of course, makes zero sense. Again, social media had a good laugh at Fisher’s expense.

However, it was Fisher that had the last laugh, as, despite her hilarious errors, she went on to redeem herself. She made it all the way to the final puzzle, and while she didn’t get the last question right, she still bagged herself over $20,000. Goof job, Fisher!

