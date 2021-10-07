Wednesday TV Ratings: Did ‘CSI: Vegas’ Stand a Chance Opposite ‘Chicago P.D.’?

CSI returned to primetime on October 6, and while Vegas‘ series premiere was likely not going to bring in the numbers of the original series (the finale of which was watched by 12.12 million), did it stand a chance going up against another procedural, Chicago P.D., considering One Chicago’s proven success Wednesday nights?

P.D. did get the win in the 10/9c slot, with a 0.7 rating in the key demo among adults 18-49 and 5.61 million viewers (though the latter number is down from last week). CSI: Vegas debuted to a 0.4 rating and 3.97 million, and A Million Little Things was down from last week with a 0.2 rating (vs. 0.31) and 1.71 million viewers (vs. 2.05).

Unsurprisingly, Survivor, The Masked Singer, and all three Chicago shows topped the night in the key demo and total viewers. Survivor was the top-rated show with a 0.9 rating, while Fire, Med, and The Masked Singer followed with a 0.8, then P.D.‘s 0.7. Fire got a win with 7.00 million viewers, followed closely by Med‘s 6.74, then P.D.‘s 5.61 and Survivor‘s 5.56. CSI: Vegas was the sixth most-watched program of the night. While Med ticked up, Survivor, The Masked Singer, and Fire all dipped.

As for ABC’s comedies, The Goldbergs was steady, while The Wonder Years, The Conners and Home Economics all lost viewers. Elsewhere on the night, Tough as Nails returned about even with last season (0.5 rating, 3.09 million viewers).

See Also 'CSI: Vegas' EP Promises Many Twists to the Season-Long Case 'CSI' creator Anthony Zuiker also discusses a first for the franchise with a couple of the new characters.

In terms of the fall’s new shows, CSI: Vegas‘ 0.4 rating puts it seventh (after La Brea, The Wonder Years, Alter Ego, FBI: International, Ordinary Joe, and NCIS: Hawai’i).