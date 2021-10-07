‘Siwas Dance Pop Revolution’: JoJo Siwa Announces Peacock Competition

Grab your hair bows, put on your dancing shoes, and get ready to “join the revolution!” JoJo Siwa is coming to Peacock with the new reality competition series Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, which premieres on Thursday, November 4. The eight-episode series will follow 11 young competitors as they look to earn a spot in Siwa’s newest opening act pop group.

“Jessalyn Siwa, mom, and manager to multi-talented worldwide pop sensation JoJo Siwa, is teaming up with her daughter, in Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, the ultimate reality competition series in which young talent, who also happen to be major JoJo Siwa fans, will compete for a coveted role in XOMG Pop, a brand-new pop group that will be managed by Jessalynn,” reads the show’s description.

“Eleven tweens will participate in a series of performances and challenges, while JoJo serves as choreographer and mentor. As part of the grand prize, the newly crowned pop group will serve as an opening act for JoJo.”

The list of competitors vying to become the latest pop sensation includes Bella Cianni Llerena, Brooklynn Pitts, Dallas Skye Gatson, Emily Hoder, Kinley Cunningham, Kiya Barczyszyn, Laila Clark, Leigha Rose Sanderson, Tatum Waters, Tamara “Tinie T” Andreasyan, and Sadie O’Sullivan.

The first three episodes will drop with the show’s premiere, with new episodes available every week following.

Siwas Dance Pop Revolution, Series Premiere, Thursday, November 4, Peacock