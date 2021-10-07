‘Dash and Lily’: Netflix Cancels Romantic Comedy Series After One Season

The love story of Dash & Lily has come to an abrupt end as Netflix has confirmed the romantic comedy will not be returning for a second season.

Based on the young adult novels Dash & Lily’s Book of Dares by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn, the series follows the whirlwind romance between teenagers Dash (Austin Abrams) and Lily (Midori Francis). Over the Christmas holiday season in New York, the young couple develops feelings as they open up to each other by trading messages and dares in a notebook around several locations.

The 8-episode first season premiered on Netflix on November 10, 2020, and ended with Dash and Lily sharing their first kiss at midnight on New Year’s Eve at the famous Strand Bookstore. Unfortunately, that turned out to be the pair’s final kiss unless another network or streamer decides to pick the series up.

Alongside Abrams and Francis, the show also starred Dante Brown as Dash’s best friend Boomer and Troy Iwata as Lily’s older brother, Langston. The season finale also featured a guest appearance from the Jonas Brothers, who performed their holiday song, “Like It’s Christmas” — Nick Jonas also has a small speaking role in the episode.

Joe Tracz (A Series of Unfortunate Events) served as the series showrunner, as well as writer and executive producer. Last year, Tracz told TVLine that he “would love to be able to go back and do the second book and third book” in the series.

“The third book was actually written on set. David and Rachel would visit the set, and they’d be working on their chapters for the third book,” he continued. “I love these characters so much and the city that they live in. Knowing that there is more story to be told, those are stories I’d love to tell.”

Dash & Lily, Season 1, Now Streaming, Netflix