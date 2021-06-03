‘Murdoch Mysteries’ Earns Super-Sized Season 15 Renewal

Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) will continue taking on new cases as CBC renewed the hit drama Murdoch Mysteries for a super-sized 15th season.

The renewal which was announced via Murdoch Mysteries‘ Twitter page revealed that Season 15 will include 24 episodes. “It’s coming… #MurdochMysteries has been renewed for another season with an epic 24 episodes on @CBC and @cbcgem! What kinds of hijinks do you think the gang will get up to in season 15?” the tweet read.

It’s coming… #MurdochMysteries has been renewed for another season with an epic 24 episodes on @CBC and @cbcgem! What kinds of hijinks do you think the gang will get up to in season 15? 🔎 pic.twitter.com/nsghk1PoAz — Murdoch Mysteries (@CBCMurdoch) June 2, 2021

This would make Season 15 the show’s largest by far. The first six seasons included 13 episodes each and Seasons 7, 8, 12, and 13 boasted 18 installments apiece, while Seasons 9-11 each had 19. The show’s most recent 14th season only included 11 episodes due to COVID-19 production-related delays.

The one-hour drama first debuted in 2008 and follows the titular detective and his wife Dr. Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy) who occasionally aids in his efforts to solve gruesome murder cases. Murdoch Mysteries takes place in Toronto sometime within the late 1890s and early 1900s.

Season 15 will see Detective Murdoch as he journeys to Montreal where he hopes to find and protect his son, Harry, from the Black Hand gang. Viewers can look forward to plenty of other drama as well including a myriad of new mysteries.

The new season will also feature special Christmas and Halloween episodes and see the return of fan-favorite characters such as Percival Giles and Terence Meyers. CBC plans to air the new season beginning this September, but no date for the show’s broadcast in the United States has been revealed at this time. Murdoch Mysteries airs on Ovation and streams on Acorn TV for American viewers. Stay tuned for updates.