‘Saturday Night Live’ Returns, Tony Bennett on ’60 Minutes,’ No Vacation for ‘Grantchester,’ Beyond ‘Walking Dead’

Back for its 47th season of late-night sketch comedy and music, Saturday Night Live welcomes Owen Wilson for the first of four consecutive live shows. A strong lineup for 60 Minutes includes an interview with a Facebook whistleblower and a profile of Tony Bennett, still singing at 95 despite his Alzheimer’s condition. Masterpiece’s period mystery Grantchester returns for a sixth season. As The Walking Dead nears the end of the first part of its final season, the World Beyond spinoff returns for its second and final round.

SATURDAY: There’s a first time for everyone, and as the Emmy-winning late-night comedy staple returns for its 47th season with four consecutive live show, all of October’s guest hosts are first-timers. The season opens with Owen Wilson (Loki), and Kacey Musgraves making her second appearance as musical guest. On the docket for the rest of the month: Kim Kardashian West (Oct. 9), Rami Malek (Oct.16) and returning to the stage that made him famous, Ted Lasso’s Jason Sudeikis (Oct. 23).

SUNDAY: A particularly strong lineup for the venerable newsmagazine includes Scott Pelley’s interview with the whistleblower and former Facebook employee who has the documents to show how the social-media platform knowingly amplifies misinformation and polarizing hate speech with its algorithms. Expect to be moved by Anderson Cooper’s report on 95-year-old musical legend Tony Bennett, whose musical memory is somehow unaffected by Alzheimer’s as he prepares for his farewell concerts with Lady Gaga. A timely third segment features Lesley Stahl reporting on the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program, which military service members say is too mired in red tape.

SUNDAY: The sixth season of Masterpiece’s engaging mystery series about a crime-solving vicar in the 1950s opens with Rev. Will Davenport (Tom Brittney) joining his Detective Inspector pal Geordie Keating (Robson Green) and family on a much-deserved getaway to a cheery holiday camp. (Feels like the Catskills in the British countryside.) Naturally, murder is not on vacation, and before long, they’re investigating a mysterious death tied to a blackmail scheme. Also taking advantage of the summer break: timid curate Leonard Finch (Al Weaver), whose attempt to befriend a similarly lonely and closeted soul could backfire.

SUNDAY: As the Walking Dead mothership hurtles towards its fall finale (airing Oct. 10), the youth-oriented spinoff returns for a second and final season. Sisters Hope (Alexa Mansour) and Iris (Aliyah Royale) have been separated by the mysterious Civil Republic Military—which holds the key to Rick Grimes’ disappearance (but that’s a different story)—and as genius Hope endures testing by the CRM, Iris and Felix (Younger’s Nico Tortorella) cross paths with a new group.

Streaming Horror:

As part of the discovery+ “Ghostober” programming block, The Haunted Museum (Saturday) is a nine-part series of scary short films from Eli Roth and Ghost Adventures host Zak Bagans, telling spooky stories inspired by creepy artifacts within Bagans’ Las Vegas museum. First up: “Dollhouse of the Damned.” Likewise, in the penultimate Season 2 episode of the terrific Paramount+ series Evil (Sunday), the investigative team encounters eerie and possibly possessed dolls in a case that hits very close to home.

Inside Weekend TV: