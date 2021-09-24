What’s Coming & Going From HBO Max in October 2021

The Many Saints of Newark

October is nearly here, which means new content is coming to HBO Max. The lineup of fresh additions to the streaming service includes a mix of new and returning television series, along with highly anticipated films debuting simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

Sci-fi epic Dune and The Sopranos‘ prequel film The Many Saints of Newark will be released on the streaming service the same day as their theatrical release for 31 days, exclusively for subscribers with the ad-free HBO Max plan. Popular drams Succession and Love Life will return for their third and second seasons, respectively, along with the fifth and final season of Insecure.

While Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 11 and Selena + Chef Season 3 will premiere in October, their exact release dates have yet to be announced, along with the series premieres of Max Originals Para (aka Para – Wir sind King) and Paraiso.

Below, see the full list of titles that are coming and going from HBO Max in October.

Here’s what’s coming to HBO Max in October:

October 1:

Admission, 2013 (HBO)

A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)

After the Thin Man, 1936

All The President’s Men, 1976 (HBO)

American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)

American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)

Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Bad Boys II, 2003

Bad Boys, 1995

Bad Words, 2013 (HBO)

Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)

Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)

Best Man Down, 2013 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)

Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)

Blazing Saddles, 1974

Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)

Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001

Broken City, 2013 (HBO)

Caddyshack II, 1988

Cake, 2005 (HBO)

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

Child 44, 2015 (HBO)

City of God, 2002 (HBO)

Clash of Titans, 1981

Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)

Culpa, 2021 (HBO)

Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)

David Lynch: The Art Life, 2016

Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)

Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)

Doubt, 2008 (HBO)

Down A Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)

Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)

Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)

El Profugo, 2020 (HBO)

Emma., 2020 (HBO)

Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)

Entre Nos: The Winners 2, 2021 (HBO)

Entre Nos: What She Said, 2021 (HBO)

Family Matters

Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)

For A Good Time, Call…, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Full House

Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)

Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay, 2008

He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)

Hearts In Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)

Hitch, 2005

Hitman, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Hooper, 1978

Hostage, 2005 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

House, 2008 (HBO)

Imagine That, 2009 (HBO)

Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, 2015

J. Edgar, 2011 (HBO)

Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020

Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)

Like Water for Chocolate, 1992 (HBO)

Little Man, 2006 (HBO)

Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)

Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)

M*A*S*H, 1970 (HBO)

Mama, 2013 (HBO)

Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)

Misery, 1990 (HBO)

Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

Natural Born Killers, 1994

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)

Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)

Orphan, 2009

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pariah, 2011 (HBO)

Police Academy, 1984

Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986 (HBO)

Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)

Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)

Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)

Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)

Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)

Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)

Sergeant York, 1941

Shaft, 1971

Shall We Dance?, 2004 (HBO)

She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape, 2019 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Sliver, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Snitch, 2013 (HBO)

Speedway, 1968

Step by Step

Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)

Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)

Superstar, 1999 (HBO)

Super 8, 2011 (HBO)

Talk To Me, 2007 (HBO)

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019

The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)

The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

The Campaign, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

The Cincinnati Kid, 1965

The East, 2013 (HBO)

The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)

The Internship, 2013 (HBO)

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

The Harvey Girls, 1946

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

The Hours, 2002 (HBO)

The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)

The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

The Outsiders, 1983

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)

The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)

The Rite, 2011 (HBO)

The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)

The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)

The 15:17 To Paris, 2018 (HBO)

Things We Lost In The Fire, 2007 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Trance, 2013 (HBO)

Tully, 2018 (HBO)

Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)

Underwater, 2020 (HBO)

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)

Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)

Wendy, 2020 (HBO)

XXX, 2002

October 3:

Simmer, 2020

October 4:

Laetitia, Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)

Niña Furia

Sublet, 2020

October 5:

American Masters: Mike Nichols, 2016

American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two, 1996

El Verano Que Vivimos, 2020

Level Playing Field, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

October 6:

Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Short), 2020

The Republic of Sarah, Season 1

Rosa (short), 2020

October 7:

15 Minutes of Shame, Max Original Series Premiere

Craftopia, Max Original Season 2A Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha

October 8:

Voyagers, 2021 (HBO)

October 9:

Birdgirl, Season 16

To Your Eternity, Season 1 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

October 10:

It: Chapter 2, 2019

Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Scenes From A Marriage, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

October 11:

We’re Here, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

October 14:

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea, Max Original Series Premiere

Little Ellen, Max Original Season 1B Premiere

Love Spells (aka Amarres), Max Original Series Premiere

Teen Titans Go!, Seasons 1-6

The Missing, (aka Os Ausentes), Max Original Series Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu

Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Max Original Special Premiere

Welcome to Utmark (aka Utmark), Max Original Series Premiere

What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, Max Original Series Premiere

October 15:

In the Line of Fire, 1993

Point Break, 1991 (HBO)

Tu Me Manques, 2019 (HBO)

October 17:

Succession, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

October 18:

El Huésped Americano (aka The American Guest), Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)

Women is Losers, 2021

October 19:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

October 20:

Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Limited Series Finale (HBO)

October 21:

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius

Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and

Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara / Leslie Odom Jr.

Tuff Money (aka Bani Negri), Max Original Series Premiere

October 22:

Dune, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time.) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

October 24:

Insecure, Season 5 Premiere (HBO)

October 26:

Maricon Perdido, Max Original Series Premiere

The Mopes, Max Original Series Premiere

The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (aka The Caso Wanninkhof), Max Original Series Premiere

October 28:

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift

In The Heights, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English Only on supported devices)

Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane / AJR

October 29:

Victor and Valentino, Season 2

October 31:

The Bachelorette, Season 16

Here’s what’s going from HBO Max in October:

October 10:

Malignant, 2021

October 11:

Meatballs, 1979

October 17:

Cry Macho, 2021

October 18:

The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families, 2020

Sabrina: Magic of the Red Rose, 2015

October 20:

HBO First Look: The Eyes of Tammy Faye, 2021 (HBO)

October 25:

The Artist, 2011

October 27:

The Hangover Part III, 2013

October 28:

Tracey Ullman’s Show, (HBO)

October 31:

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2012 (HBO)

A Little Princess, 1995 (HBO)

All Is Lost, 2013 (HBO)

All-Star Superman, 2011

Alpha And Omega: Journey To Bear Kingdom, 2017 (HBO)

Alpha And Omega: The Big Fureeze, 2016 (HBO)

Antwone Fisher, 2002 (HBO)

A Star Is Born, 1976

A Time To Kill, 1996

Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)

Bad Education, 2004

Bandits, 2001 (HBO)

Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)

*Batteries Not Included, 1987 (HBO)

Battleship, 2012 (HBO)

Black Dynamite, 2009

Blood And Wine, 1997 (HBO)

Broken Embraces, 2009

Cats & Dogs, 2001

Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)

Chasing Amy, 1997 (HBO)

Christmas In Compton, 2012

Clerks, 1994 (HBO)

Conspiracy Theory, 1997

Cool Hand Luke, 1967

Critters 4, 1992

Darkest Hour, 2017 (HBO)

Dirt, 2017

Dirty Harry, 1971

Dreamcatcher, 2003

El Pacto (aka The Pact), 2018 (HBO)

Empire Of The Sun, 1987

Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)

Final Destination, 2000

Final Destination 2, 2003

Final Destination 3, 2006

Final Destination 5, 2011

Firewall, 2006

Flight Of The Intruder, 1991 (HBO)

Flying Leathernecks, 1951

Frantic, 1988

Freaks, 1932

Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)

Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)

Gone Baby Gone, 2007

Good Morning, Vietnam, 1987 (HBO)

Gothika, 2003

Gun Crazy, 1950

High Fidelity, 2000 (HBO)

House Of Wax, 2005

How To Be A Latin Lover, 2017

How To Be Single, 2016 (HBO)

How To Make An American Quilt, 1995 (HBO)

I’m So Excited!, 2013

Ice Age: Continental Drift, 2012 (HBO)

Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)

Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)

It, 2017 (HBO)

Jay And Silent Bob Strike Back, 2001 (HBO)

Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)

King Kong, 1976 (HBO)

Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)

Lego Dc Batman: Family Matters, 2019

Lego Dc Shazam: Magic And Monsters!, 2020

Long Gone By, 2019 (HBO)

Magnum Force, 1973

Man Up, 2015 (HBO)

Mccabe And Mrs. Miller, 1971

Message Erased, 2019 (HBO)

Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)

Nitro Circus: The Movie 3D, 2012 (HBO)

Norbit, 2007 (HBO)

One More Time, 2016 (HBO)

Pajaros De Verano (aka Birds Of Passage)2019 (HBO)

Pale Rider, 1985

Pepi, Luci, Bom Y Otras Chicas Del Monton, 1980

Professor Marston & The Wonder Women, 2017

Red Dawn, 1984 (HBO)

Risky Business, 1983 (HBO)

Santa Buddies, 2009 (HBO)

Save The Last Dance, 2001 (HBO)

Save The Last Dance 2, 2006 (HBO)

School Dance, 2014 (HBO)

Serpico, 1974 (HBO)

Snow Buddies, 2008 (HBO)

Something To Talk About, 1995

Space Buddies, 2009 (HBO)

Spawn, 1997

Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)

Sudden Impact, 1983

Summer Rental, 1985 (HBO)

The Bucket List, 2007

The Color Purple, 1985

The Conjuring 2, 2016

The Dead Pool, 1988

The Debt, 2011 (HBO)

The Family Man, 2000 (HBO)

The Final Destination, 2009

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

The Great Caruso, 1951

The Human Voice, 2020

The Imaginarium Of Doctor Parnassus, 2009

The Kingdom, 2007 (HBO)

The Last Mimzy, 2007

The Lego Batman Movie, 2017

The Sand Pebbles, 1966 (HBO)

The Shack, 2017 (HBO)

The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)

The Skin I Live In, 2011

The Switch, 2010

The Tuxedo, 2002 (HBO)

The Voices, 2015 (HBO)

The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)

The Witches, 1990

Thirteen Ghosts, 2001

Troy, 2004

Trust Me, 2014 (HBO)

Volver, 2006

Wait Until Dark, 1967

Westworld (Movie), 1973

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown, 1988

XXX: State Of The Union, 2005