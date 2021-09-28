‘Chicago P.D.’: Marina Squerciati Says Burgess Is ‘Really Struggling’ With Recovery

It’s not going to be an easy recovery for Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) after she was shot at the end of Chicago P.D. Season 8. Yes, she’s alive, and yes, she’s out of the hospital by the second episode of Season 9, but this is just the beginning of her recovery.

“I liked that they took the time to make it a real recovery and not a superhero in that she’s really struggling, not just with the physical effects, but the mental effects, which is often, for what I understand, for police so much greater,” Squerciati tells TV Insider.

Part of her mental recovery is going to be seeing if she returns to work with Intelligence. As the promo (below) shows, it seems that her ex, Officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), may at least be suggesting a change. “If you’re not OK, that’s OK,” he says. “You want to push me into a desk job?” she asks.

Plus, Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) goes to her for help with a victim. “Before you make any decisions, you gotta try and do the job again,” he says.

As Beghe pointed out after the premiere, “it’s a question of whether or not [Burgess] feels ready to [return to work]. Mostly in the second episode, she starts to deal with it. She’s eventually gonna heal from the physical wounds, but it’s still a journey to heal from the psychological ones and her ability, or even desire, and to what extent she’s going to be a police officer or not. And she’s got Makayla…ultimately Burgess has got to rely on Burgess.”

We’ll have to see what the second episode, “Rage,” means for her future with the CPD.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC