Chip & Joanna Gaines Announce Date for Magnolia Network Linear Launch

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have joined forces with Discovery for the linear launch of the Magnolia Network, which is replacing the DIY Network on January 5, 2022 at 9 PM EST.

The launch kicks off with Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, the first show in a slate of original series planned to air on the network. Other series scheduled include Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Home Work, The Lost Kitchen, Family Dinner, The Johnnyswim Show, Super Dad, and the entire five-season Fixer Upper library.

Existing DIY Network fan-favorites will also join the Magnolia roster, including new seasons of Maine Cabin Masters, Barnwood Builders, Restoring Galveston, and Bargain Mansions.

Magnolia initially launched earlier this year on the Discovery Plus streaming platform and dedicated Magnolia app. The service featured more than 150 hours of unscripted programming related to home, design, and gardening. However, the plan was always to expand into a linear cable network.

“It wasn’t long ago that watching TV meant time together as a family. It was a place where people of all ages could gather and be informed, entertained, and inspired by the kind of honest, authentic programming that brings people closer,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines. “That’s what we’ve set out to build with Magnolia Network.”

The couple, who found fame on the HGTV series Fixer Upper, added, “We’ve been amazed by the stories and storytellers we’ve found, people whose lives are living proof that our world is full of beauty, hope, courage, and curiosity. We can’t wait to see these stories brought to life on cable this January, and we’re hopeful about the impact it might have—to help reclaim the best of what television can be.”

Global President of Magnolia, Allison Page, said, “It is a thrilling moment to be bringing this network to the very platform that first introduced Chip and Jo to the world just eight years ago. From home and design, to food and garden, to inspirational and uplifting stories of all kinds, we are introducing a new lifestyle brand defined by authenticity, beauty and vulnerability.”

Viewers with an active DIY Network subscription in their existing linear TV package will automatically have access to Magnolia Network on Jan. 5. Those who do not currently subscribe to DIY Network as part of their existing linear TV package may contact their respective providers for information about how to add DIY Network prior to the move-over.