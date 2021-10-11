‘Convergence: Courage in a Crisis’ Documents Acts of Altruism in a Pandemic

Extraordinary acts of altruism, sacrifice, and love fill the movie Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, chronicling the work of inspiring individuals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Director Orlando von Einsiedel reached out to other filmmakers all over the world, asking them to tell unique stories unfolding in their communities. Some, like codirector Mauricio Montiero Filho in Brazil, point the lens at heroes such as Renata Alvares, who directs ambulances in the confusing streets of São Paolo.

Others turn the camera on themselves. Codirector Hassan Akkad, a Syrian refugee in London, volunteers to clean hospital Covid wards and records his brave coworkers. “Convergence wouldn’t have seen the light of day without collaboration,” Akkad says. “Similarly, I think we can get through the darkest of days when we work together.”

If the closing montage of people singing “Lean on Me” doesn’t have you professing your love for humanity, nothing will.

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, Documentary Premiere, Tuesday, October 12, Netflix

