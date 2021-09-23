Your Complete TV & Streaming Guide to the 2021 Ryder Cup

After a year’s delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Team and Team Europe are ready to renew their Ryder Cup rivalry.

Golf’s premier match-play tournament, pitting the best players in the U.S. against the best of Europe, begins its 43rd edition Friday, September 24, at Whistling Straits in Kohler, Wisconsin.

The U.S. Team looks to avenge its loss to Europe the 2018 Ryder Cup in France and hold onto the coveted trophy for a couple of years (at least). The European Team has dominated the Ryder Cup since 1985, going 11-5-1 during that span. The last time the U.S. Team successfully retained the Ryder Cup was in 1993.

Golf Channel and NBC share TV coverage of the event through Sunday, September 26, with streaming coverage on Peacock. Featured matches also stream each day of the tournament on RyderCup.com.

43rd Ryder Cup TV & Streaming Schedule

Day 1: Fourball & Foursomes Matches

Friday, September 24, 8a/7a c, Golf Channel & Peacock

Day 2: Fourball & Foursomes Matches

Saturday, September 25, 8a/7a c, Golf Channel & Peacock; 9a/8a c, NBC & Peacock

Day 3: 12 Singles Matches

Sunday, September 26, noon/11a c, NBC & Peacock

Players: Daniel Berger, Patrick Cantlay, Bryson DeChambeau, Harris English, Tony Finau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffle, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas

Captain: Steve Stricker

Vice Captains: Fred Couples, Jim Furyk, Zach Johnson, Davis Love III, Phil Mickelson

Players: Paul Casey, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Sergio Garcia, Tyrell Hatton, Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm, Bernd Wiesberger, Lee Westwood

Captain: Padraig Harrington

Vice Captains: Luke Donald, Robert Karlsson, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson