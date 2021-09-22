A New ‘Wonder Years,’ ‘Goldbergs’ Remembers Pops, ‘Conners’ Goes Live, ‘Survivor’ and Chicago Shows Return, Singing ‘Alter Egos,’ Climate Night in Late Night

On the busiest night yet of Premiere Week, ABC revives The Wonder Years from a Black family’s perspective. The Goldbergs pays tribute to their beloved Pops, the late George Segal. The Conners opens its fourth season with a live call-in episode. After a long break, Survivor kicks off its 41st season with a two-hour premiere. All three of NBC’s Chicago shows launch new seasons. Fox pairs its guilty pleasure The Masked Singer with another high-concept singing contest where contestants perform behind elaborate avatars. In late night, all the hosts have agreed to use their platform to address climate change in their own way.

ABC/Matt Sayles

The Wonder Years (2021)

Series Premiere 8:30/7:30c

The beloved coming-of-age classic (1988-93) returns with a new look but a similarly warm tone, telling its story from the perspective of 12-year-old Dean Williams (Elisha “EJ” Williams), a Black youth from Birmingham, Alabama, growing up in the late 1960s amid the turbulence of the civil-rights movement. The world is changing, but Dean’s universe (introduced by narrator Don Cheadle as the adult Dean) is focused on his middle-class family, his diverse group of friends and his “safe” suburban neighborhood, “united by pride, self-determination and the right to spank any kid caught outside after the streetlights come on.” Dulé Hill is terrific as his dad Bill, a musician and professor who tempers discipline with coolness. In the opener, young Dean plays uniter, organizing a baseball game that would let Black and white teams compete, until history casts a shadow over the day.

ABC/Scott Everett White

The Goldbergs

Season Premiere 8/7c

The long-running family comedy lost a treasured member when George Segal passed away in March, and the cast pays homage to their Pops in the ninth season premiere. The Goldbergs have been grieving for several months, unable to move on, until they embark on a quest to discover Pops’ favorite spot to scatter his ashes. Naturally, Adam (Sean Giambrone) films it all on camera, in the style of Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. And yes, there is banjo playing involved.

ABC/Eric McCandless

The Conners

Season Premiere 9/8c

Few sitcom families feel as real as the Connors of Lanford, Illinois, with their personal and economic struggles, and in the fourth-season opener—presented live on both coasts—they’ll take calls from fans (chosen in a recent sweepstakes) for a real-time conversation about how they’re all coping. Possible topics include the pandemic, sobriety and relationships: Darlene’s (Sara Gilbert) rejected proposal and Dan’s (John Goodman) impending wedding.

Robert Voets/CBS

Survivor

Season Premiere 8/7c

After sitting out last season because of the pandemic, the venerable reality competition is back in Fiji for a 41st round of adventure, alliances and heated tribal councils. Filmed over 26 instead of the usual 39 days, the accelerated journey is even more challenging than usual, when the initial three tribes start off with minimal supplies and no rice. No one ever said it would be easy. That’s why they’re there. And why we watch.

George Burns Jr/NBC

Chicago Med

Season Premiere 8/7c

For many, the Windy City will continue to be the place to be on Wednesdays. Chicago Med (8/7c) opens its seventh season with the staff still getting used to interim Emergency chief Archer (Steven Weber), who handles a wild case involving identical twins. Chicago Fire’s (9/8c) 10th season begins in the immediate aftermath of the capsized boat crisis, with multiple lives hanging (or drowning) in the balance. Chicago P.D. (10/9c) starts its ninth season with a kidnapped and shot Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) fighting for her life at Med, while the team looks for the killer of a P.D. informant.

FOX

Alter Ego

Series Premiere 9/8c

Because masking celebrity singers in outrageous costumes isn’t enough, Fox introduces a new companion piece to its guilty pleasure The Masked Singer (the sixth season starts at 8/7c). The visual high concept of Alter Ego finds 20 would-be music stars performing behind a virtual shield of an elaborate avatar, illustrating their movements with motion-capture technology. Rocsi Diaz is the host, with Alanis Morissette, Nick Lachey, Grimes and will.i.am as the judges.

Climate Night in Late Night:

On the Stream:

Inside Wednesday TV: