‘The Masked Singer,’ ‘Goldbergs’ & More Favorites Airing Wednesdays This Fall

Looking to enjoy some familiar favorites on TV this fall? Wednesdays are shaping up to be a solid lineup with shows like The Masked Singer, The Goldbergs, and more. Below, get a peek into what shows will lead the pack on hump days this autumn.

The Goldbergs (Sept. 22, 8/7c, ABC)

Dude! The ’80s-set sitcom journeys into year nine by honoring dearly departed Pops (George Segal, who died in March) via the 1989 comedy Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. “In the movie, they go back in history and collect people along the way. That’s what we’re doing for Pops’ life,” executive producer Alex Barnow says of the premiere’s homage.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow (Oct. 13, 8/7c, The CW)

After the decimation of the goofy heroes’ Waverider timeship, they “have to re-learn how to be time travelers,” says executive producer Phil Klemmer. Season 7 plants them in a single time period — the 1920s — where they must locate eccentric scientist Gwyn Davies, played by Matt Ryan (formerly exorcist John Constantine).

The Sinner (Oct. 13, 10/9c, USA)

Still guilt-ridden a year later over his decision to shoot serial killer Jamie Burns (Matt Bomer), now-retired detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) heads to northern Maine with painter love Sonya (Jessica Hecht) in Season 4. He finds himself the only witness to the suicide — or disappearance? — of Percy Muldoon (Alice Kremelberg), the twentysomething daughter of a prominent fishing family. “Is she a perpetrator or a victim?” asks executive producer Derek Simonds.

The Masked Singer (Sept. 22, 8/7c, Fox)

Season 6 of the secret-celebrity vocal competition introduces the “Take It Off Buzzer,” a button any of the panelists — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger — can press at any time if they’re 100 percent sure they can ID the singing star. If the guess is right, the costume comes off. (Mother Nature, left, is one of the new creations.) If the guess is wrong, says executive producer Craig Plestis, the panelist “will suffer the consequences.”

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Returning Favorites issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands now.