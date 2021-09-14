Sean Bean To Narrate Osprey Raptor Wildlife Documentary For PBS

Sean Bean is set to lend his distinct Northern English accent to an upcoming PBS wildlife documentary about osprey.

The Game of Thrones star will narrate Osprey: Sea Raptor, a one-hour documentary produced by wildlife brand Love Nature and CosmoVision Media Group. The film follows a pair of raptors, a life-long couple, as they reunite, having traveled separately across continents to the same location year after year to raise their young.

“It’s a rare treat to see Osprey in my part of the world, so it’s a wonderful experience to be part of a story that gives an up-close look at these magnificent birds of prey,” said Bean. “The team truly immersed themselves in the life journey of these Osprey and I can’t wait to see the finished special.”

The doc will cover the various obstacles faced by the pair of birds, including a nest destroyed by winter storms, countless would-be usurpers attempting to take over their territory, and raising three helpless, vulnerable and ravenous chicks. Viewers will also see how the osprey family’s lives intermingle with red foxes, bald eagles, cormorants, raccoons, and coyotes in their bio-diverse habitat.

CosmoVision’s Jacob Steinberg serves as director, with Peter Hamilton, James Manfull and Fred Kaufman on board as executive producers and Bill Murphy as series producer.

The film is set to air on PBS in the U.S. and Sky in the U.K. and will be rolled out on Love Nature’s linear and streaming platforms this fall for the rest of the world.

Bean most recently starred in the second season of Snowpiercer as the eccentric billionaire and genius inventor Mr. Wilford. He also appeared in the British prison drama Time opposite Boardwalk Empire alum Stephen Graham.

Osprey: Sea Raptor, TBA, PBS