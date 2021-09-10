‘Jeopardy!’: 18-Time Champ Matt Amodio to Return for Season 38 Premiere

When “America’s Favorite Quiz Show” returns for Season 38 on Monday, September 13, so will 18-game Jeopardy! champion, Matt Amodio, looking to secure his 19th consecutive win.

The Ph.D. student from New Haven, Connecticut, has earned a total of $574,801 since his first appearance on the show earlier this summer, ranking third on the all-time highest winnings list behind James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Ken Jennings ($2,520,700).

Despite being the third-highest winnings earner, Amodio only ranks fifth on the list of all-time consecutive games won. According to his stats video on the show’s YouTube page, Amodio has a percentage rate of 91 percent correct responses and an average margin of victory of $23,055.

In the Season 38 premiere, Amodio will go up against legal recruiter Amdé Mengistu from Brooklyn, New York, and mother of two and birth doula Gabbie Kim from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After Alex Trebek’s replacement Mike Richards resigned from hosting duties due to controversy, previous guest host Mayim Bialik will step in to host the new season along with a series of unannounced guest hosts as the search for a permanent host continues.

Jeopardy!, Season 38 Premiere, Monday, September 13, Check your local listings