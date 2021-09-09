‘FBI,’ ‘Most Wanted’ & ‘International’: Justice Has No Borders in Crossover Promo (VIDEO)

Tuesdays nights belong to FBI on CBS this fall — and there is a lot going on in the three-show crossover that kicks it all off on February 21.

First, on FBI, Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym) and Omar Adom “OA” Zidan (Zeeko Zaki) witness a kidnapping, and Jubal Valentine (Jeremy Sisto) warns everyone that the New York Children’s Hospital has been hit with a cyber-attack. “Find the motive, use it to track the hacker down,” Isobel Castille (Alana de la Garza) orders.

Then on Most Wanted, the team comes under attack, and they might have to look closely at the people in the bureau. “There’s a fox in the hen house,” Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) says.

FBI then moves overseas to International, and you can see the team in action during the international child abduction case. And when a guy says he doesn’t speak Hungarian, team leader Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank) assures him that’s not a problem before showing him his badge.

Watch the trailer below for more from the three teams to kick off the 2021-2022 season.

As for the case that brings everyone together for the crossover — with Most Wanted and International swapping time slots for it — it begins with a young woman killed on her way home from a lavish yacht party on FBI. It turns into a manhunt for the dangerous leader of a far-reaching criminal enterprise on Most Wanted. Then it ends with the International team hunting down an American fugitive who escaped to Zagreb with a 14-year-old girl.

FBI, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 8/7c, CBS

FBI: Most Wanted, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 9/8c, CBS

FBI: International, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 21, 10/9c, CBS