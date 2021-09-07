Change is Coming to Moordale in ‘Sex Education’ Season 3 Trailer (VIDEO)

Change is coming to Moordale Secondary School in the upcoming third season of the hit Netflix teen dramedy Sex Education, which premieres on September 17. After a drama and romance-filled Season 2, the introduction of a new headteacher will shake things up for Otis (Asa Butterfield), Maeve (Emma Mackey), Eric (Ncuti Gatwa), and the rest of the Moordale student body.

“It seems that there are some students here who get a kick out of giving us a bad name. It changes today,” says new headteacher Hope Haddon (Jemima Kirke), looking to “return Moordale to a pillar of excellence.” Following her statement, we see the bright yellow lockers and colorful outfits of the students replaced by dull gray paint and preppy uniforms.

The trailer teases several new relationships, as Eric and Adam (Connor Swindells) have become official and Otis and Ruby (Mimi Keene) are seen holding hands. With Otis now having casual sex, the future of his potential relationship with Maeve is left up in the air after his confessional voicemail was deleted by Isaac (George Robinson) in the Season 2 finale.

Season 3 will also follow Aimee (Aimee-Lou Wood) as she dives deep into the world of feminism, Jackson (Kedar Williams-Stirling) as he befriends new non-binary student Cal (Dua Saleh), and Jean (Gillian Anderson) after discovering she was pregnant at the end of last season. Jason Isaacs will join the new season as former headmaster Mr. Groff’s (Alistair Petrie) more successful older brother, Peter.

“Prepare for commitment animals, alien phenomena, vulva cupcakes and much more of Madam Groff,” states the show’s logline.

Written and created by Laurie Nunn, the series also stars Chaneil Kular, Simone Ashely, Tanya Reynolds, Mikael Persbrandt, Patricia Allison, Sami Outalbali, Anne-Marie Duff, Chinenye Ezeudu, Samantha Spiro, Rakhee Thakrar, and Jim Howick.

Produced by Eleven, the series is executive produced by Nunn, Ben Taylor, and Jamie Campbell. Taylor will serve as a director on the upcoming season alongside Runyararo Mapfumo.

As the trailer states, “We grow older. We grow stronger. We grow together.”

Sex Education, Season 3 Premiere, Friday, September 17, Netflix