‘Days’ Goes ‘Beyond Salem,’ A Countdown to Space Flight, Lifetime Makes Drama of Harry & Meghan, ‘Zero’ Tolerance
In a first for a daytime drama, Days of Our Lives spins off a limited streaming series. A Netflix docuseries anticipates the first all-civilian space flight scheduled for later this month. Lifetime feeds from the royal trough for its latest Harry & Meghan movie. National Geographic’s Emmy-winning Life Below Zero and its Next Generation spinoff return with new seasons of extreme living in Alaska. A curated critical checklist of notable Monday TV:
Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem
The iconic hourglass shifts to the streaming world for a week, when a five-part limited series (new episodes daily through Friday) reunites past and present cast members for an international adventure. While John and Marlena (Drake Hogestyn and Deidre Hall) vacation in Zurich, and other Salem residents head to points West (Phoenix) and South (New Orleans, Miami), they’re all embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels. Enter ISA agent Billie Reed (Real Housewife Lisa Rinna) to jet around the globe on a mission to find the elusive treasure. (Wouldn’t this kind of miniseries be a great way to briefly resurrect All My Children, One Life to Live — and even Knots Landing?)
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space
Later this month, four space tourists are scheduled to head into orbit in the first all-civilian launch, on a SpaceX Dragon mission dubbed Inspiration4. A four-part docuseries (two episodes now, two more next Monday) follows the selection process and the grueling months of commercial astronaut training. A fifth and final episode, to premiere shortly after the mission is completed, will cover the launch and space flight through splashdown.
Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace
The dramatic split of Harry and Meghan, aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, from Britain’s royal family becomes the latest chapter in Lifetime’s series of sudsy docudramas about the Windsor dynasty. Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton take on the roles of the star-crossed couple, who leave “The Firm” when they feel they’re not being adequately defended from press attacks on the new royal bride. Should this be how you choose to spend your Labor Day holiday, a binge awaits with encore showings of William & Kate (1 pm/12c), Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance (3 pm/2c) and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal (5:30 pm/4:30c).
Life Below Zero
The Emmy-winning docuseries about life off the grid in frigid Alaska is back for a new season of chills and thrills—and even some domestic contentment, as Andy and Denise are almost finished with their dream home after 10 years. Followed by a new season of spinoff Life Below Zero: Next Generation (9:30/8:30c), featuring Alaskans who gave “civilization” a shot before deciding to try it in the Arctic wild.
Inside Monday TV:
- Live with Kelly and Ryan (syndicated, check local listings): The top-rated daytime talk show is back for a 34th season, kicking off with a “Labor Day Backyard Party” on Long Island, before moving back into the studio Tuesday for a weeklong “Live Loves New York Week” to celebrate the reopening of their home city. Guests will include Blue Man Group, celebrating the franchise’s 30th anniversary on the show where they made their national TV debut.
- Arthur’s First Day (PBS Kids, check local listings): In an hour-long special, the beloved aardvark begins fourth grade, only to discover he and Buster are in different classes. They meet new friends, but could this test their own bond?
- 9/11 + 20: The Longest Shadow (8:30/7:30c, streaming on ABC News Live): George Stephanopoulos narrates a five-part series of reports airing through Friday, examining the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that changed America forever. The first episode, “Justice Denied,” features the stories of surviving family members still seeking answers to the events that took their loved ones on 9/11, suing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for intel about what they may have known in advance.
- The Republic of Sarah (9/8c, The CW): Turns out succession from the U.S. isn’t such a good idea. The far-fetched drama about a New Hampshire town that becomes its own nation is now history, canceled by The CW after one season (a rarity) with the season finale now serving as a series finale.
- Stories from the Stage (9:30/8:30c, World Channel): In a special “Changed Forever 9/11” edition, three storytellers reflect on how they were affected by those tragic events. Journalist David Filipov lost his father that day and weeks later was reporting from Afghanistan while processing his grief. Sociology professor Michael Sargent recalls his first flight after 9/11. Therapist Jude Treder-Wolff tells of her journey back to hope after 10 years of counseling 9/11 survivors.
- Celebrity IOU Joyride (streaming on discovery+): Oscar winner Octavia Spencer (of Apple TV+ series Truth Be Told) works with Ant Anstead and Cristy Lee to create a spiffy mobile salon for her longtime friend and hairdresser Renee, who spends her days off tending to clients in elderly-care centers for free.
- Reservation Dogs (streaming on FX on Hulu): Just renewed for a second season, the comedy about indigenous teens in Oklahoma sends Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) on a hunting trip with her dad, Leon (Jon Proudstar).
- Help! I Wrecked My House (9/8c, HGTV): What happens when your DIY renovation spins out of control? Call on expert/host Jasmine Roth, back for a second season of problem-solving rescues. In the opener, she helps a family whose demolition of their fixer-upper has forced them to live out of suitcases at their in-laws’ home.
- Creepshow (10/9c, AMC): The horror anthology’s second season, previously streamed on Shudder, opens with two grisly vignettes. The first is about a kid whose movie-monster model kits come to life, and the second is set within a public-TV station whose broadcast is disrupted by a demonic force.