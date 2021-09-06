‘Days’ Goes ‘Beyond Salem,’ A Countdown to Space Flight, Lifetime Makes Drama of Harry & Meghan, ‘Zero’ Tolerance

In a first for a daytime drama, Days of Our Lives spins off a limited streaming series. A Netflix docuseries anticipates the first all-civilian space flight scheduled for later this month. Lifetime feeds from the royal trough for its latest Harry & Meghan movie. National Geographic’s Emmy-winning Life Below Zero and its Next Generation spinoff return with new seasons of extreme living in Alaska. A curated critical checklist of notable Monday TV:

Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem

Series Premiere

The iconic hourglass shifts to the streaming world for a week, when a five-part limited series (new episodes daily through Friday) reunites past and present cast members for an international adventure. While John and Marlena (Drake Hogestyn and Deidre Hall) vacation in Zurich, and other Salem residents head to points West (Phoenix) and South (New Orleans, Miami), they’re all embroiled in a mystery involving stolen jewels. Enter ISA agent Billie Reed (Real Housewife Lisa Rinna) to jet around the globe on a mission to find the elusive treasure. (Wouldn’t this kind of miniseries be a great way to briefly resurrect All My Children, One Life to Live — and even Knots Landing?)

JOHN KRAUS/COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space

Documentary Premiere

Later this month, four space tourists are scheduled to head into orbit in the first all-civilian launch, on a SpaceX Dragon mission dubbed Inspiration4. A four-part docuseries (two episodes now, two more next Monday) follows the selection process and the grueling months of commercial astronaut training. A fifth and final episode, to premiere shortly after the mission is completed, will cover the launch and space flight through splashdown.

Lifetime

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace

Movie Premiere

The dramatic split of Harry and Meghan, aka the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, from Britain’s royal family becomes the latest chapter in Lifetime’s series of sudsy docudramas about the Windsor dynasty. Jordan Dean and Sydney Morton take on the roles of the star-crossed couple, who leave “The Firm” when they feel they’re not being adequately defended from press attacks on the new royal bride. Should this be how you choose to spend your Labor Day holiday, a binge awaits with encore showings of William & Kate (1 pm/12c), Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance (3 pm/2c) and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal (5:30 pm/4:30c).

BBC Studios Reality Productions, LLC/Chris Baldwin

Life Below Zero

Season Premiere 8/7c

The Emmy-winning docuseries about life off the grid in frigid Alaska is back for a new season of chills and thrills—and even some domestic contentment, as Andy and Denise are almost finished with their dream home after 10 years. Followed by a new season of spinoff Life Below Zero: Next Generation (9:30/8:30c), featuring Alaskans who gave “civilization” a shot before deciding to try it in the Arctic wild.

Inside Monday TV: