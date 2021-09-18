BET+, Shudder & More Specialty Streaming Services to Try Now

Looking to expand your streaming horizons? There are several great platforms filled with specialized programming for every taste. Below, we round up some options to try out right now.

For Black creators…

BET+

The cost: $9.99 per month

What’s streaming: More than 2,000 hours of content featuring stories by and about people of color. Subscribers get access to original titles like the dramedy First Wives Club (starring Michelle Buteau, Jill Scott, and Ryan Michelle Bathe) plus shows from the BET library, including ’90s sitcom Martin.

Where to watch: Bet.plus; BET+ app

For horror titles…

Shudder

The cost: Starting at $4.75 per month

What’s streaming: Thrills, chills and blood spills abound! Killer content runs the gamut from supernatural movies (Carrie, starring Sissy Spacek) to psychological thrillers (Flowers in the Attic). Along with access to original series (including the anthology Creepshow), subscribers can also watch AMC/Sundance Now series like A Discovery of Witches.

Where to watch: Shudder.com; Shudder app.

For classic movies…

The Criterion Channel

The cost: $10.99 per month

What’s streaming: Cinephiles, rejoice! Criterion’s streaming library boasts more than 1,000 classic and contemporary films from master directors like Billy Wilder (Sabrina, starring Audrey Hepburn) to contemporary auteurs including David Lynch (Eraserhead). In “Adventures in Moviegoing” segments, filmmakers discuss titles that influenced them.

Where to watch: CriterionChannel.com; Criterion Channel app

For the best of sports…

ESPN+

The cost: $6.99 per month

What’s streaming: Live games from the NHL, MLB, and Major League Soccer (during their seasons), plus access to PGA golf and UFC matches featuring the likes of Conor McGregor. Daily talk shows break down the day’s big sports stories, and prestige documentaries like the 30 for 30 series go in-depth on juicy topics (the Tonya Harding–Nancy Kerrigan saga!).

Where to watch: Plus.espn.com; the ESPN+ tab on the ESPN app.

For documentaries…

MagellanTV

The cost: Starting at $4.99 per month

What’s streaming: This home base for history, science, nature, war, and true-crime stories encompasses thousands of nonfiction movies and series like Europe’s Famous Railway Stations, the ocean deep dive Titans of the Deep, and Great Bank Heists.

Where to watch: Magellantv.com; Magellan TV app.