Vamping in the ‘Shadows,’ CMA Summer Jam, ‘Q-Force’ Saves the Day

The hilarious vampires of FX’s What We Do in the Shadows are back, now with an after-show. Country-music stars take over Nashville for a CMA Summer Jam. Q-Force, an irreverent animated spy comedy, stars Sean Hayes as a gay agent gone rogue. Brooklyn Nine-Nine takes a road trip to Boyle’s family farm. A curated critical checklist of notable Thursday TV:

Russ Martin/FX

What We Do in the Shadows

Season Premiere 10/9c

The vampire nest that couldn’t bite straight returns for a merry third season of supernatural spoofery. (Happily, Shadows is already renewed for a fourth year.) The ghouls of Staten Island—lovelorn Nandor (Kayvan Novak), vulgarian Laszlo (Matt Berry), self-absorbed Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and deadly dull “energy vampire” Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch)—are burdened with the knowledge that their loyal human “familiar” Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) is descended from slayers. But how to keep this vampire killer under lock and key when he’s the smartest soul in the room? In happier news, the vamps get an unexpected promotion that allows them access to a treasure trove of forbidden artifacts, including a “cloak of duplication” that tempts Nandor’s undead buddies to play Cyrano to aid his woeful attempts at wooing a local health-club worker. (See the full review.) Still hungry after two back-to-back episodes? Guillén hosts After the Shadows (11/10c), a new after-show available on Shadows’ official social channels (YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram), with behind-the-scenes lore and games with cast, crew and famous fans.

Connie Chronuk/ABC

CMA Summer Jam

8/7c

The Nashville concert event returns after a nearly two-year absence with many of country music’s biggest names performing in the outdoor setting of the open-air Ascend Amphitheater. Headliners include Carrie Underwood, Dwight Yoakam, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Florida Georgia Line. Among those singing from other locations: Eric Church from the center of the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge and Darius Rucker on the outdoor stage of the city’s new Fifth & Broadway downtown complex.

Courtesy of Netflix

Q-Force

Series Premiere

The closet is no place for a strapping secret agent like Steve Maryweather—but when the rising star of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA) comes out as gay, he’s banished to the campy wilds of West Hollywood where he’s dubbed Agent Mary. That’s the set-up for an irreverent animated adult comedy in which Maryweather (voiced by Will & Grace’s Sean Hayes, also an executive producer) forms a misfit team of LGBTQ+ whizzes known as Q-Force, including an expert female mechanic, a drag master of disguise and the requisite hacker. Sidelined for a decade, they go rogue to prove themselves to the agency and world that earlier shunned them. The first-rate voice cast includes Gary Cole, Stranger Things’ David Harbour, The Conners’ Laurie Metcalf and comedian Wanda Sykes.

NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

8/7c

In the first of two-back-to-back episodes, Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) brings Jake (Andy Samberg) and Terry (Terry Crews) to the Boyle Family Farm for what could be a classic fish-out-of-urban-water scenario. Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) stay behind to be of assistance to Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher).

Inside Thursday TV: