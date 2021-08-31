Harvey Guillén to Host FX’s ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Online After-Show

Harvey Guillén is taking viewers deeper into the shadows with a new after-show for FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, appropriately titled After the Shadows.

The pre-taped online talk show will debut following Season 3’s two-episode September 2 premiere at 11pm PT. Get ready to take a dive into the shenanigans Guillén’s human familiar Guillermo and his vampire companions Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), Lazslo (Matt Berry), and Colin (Mark Proksch) get up to in this extension of the Shadows franchise.

After the Shadows will feature cast, crew, and celebrity fans sharing their insights and love for the series as well as answering fan questions, and playing a quick Shadows-related game or two. Installments of the new web series are bite-sized runtimes of 10 minutes and will be available for viewing across several of the show’s official social channels. Guests set to appear in the first few episodes include Novak, Kristen Schaal, Anthony Atamanuik, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and set decorator Shayne Fox.

Guillén will surely have plenty to discuss in the after-show considering his character’s big reveal in the Season 2 finale that [SPOILER ALERT!] he’s a vampire slayer. Plus, Season 3 teases are promising run-ins with a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms, and more supernatural curiosities.

Check out the new season of What We Do in the Shadows on FX and don’t miss After the Shadows on the show’s Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram pages as well as FX’s YouTube channel.

What We Do in the Shadows, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, September 2, 10 ET/PT, FX

After the Shadows, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 2, 11 PT, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube