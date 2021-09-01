Sneak Peek at Zack & Michaela’s Special Reunion on ‘Married at First Sight’ (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight‘s Season 13 couples may be ending their honeymoons and facing reality, but this next phase also makes way for a special reunion between Zack and Michaela.

The two were separated during their Florida Keys getaway after he tested positive for COVID, leaving her to return to Texas early and him in hotel quarantine. In an exclusive sneak peek clip, we have your first look at their sweet reunion.

In the video, above, Zack clues viewers into his secret plan revealing, “I told Michaela that I’m still testing positive for COVID even though I’m negative because I want to surprise her this morning.” But that’s not all as he adds, “I’ve got some flowers and I can’t wait to see her reaction.”

The couple only spent a couple of days together after their first meeting at the altar before they had to separate the first morning of their honeymoon. Conveying some understandable feelings, Zack adds “I really feel bad we haven’t gotten to see each other.”

Thankfully, he’s making up for it now as Zack is seen knocking on Michaela’s apartment door. “Hi, wife, what’s up?” he greets a surprised Michaela. “Oh my goodness, I missed you so much!”

See how she reacts to his surprise arrival in the full sneak peek above, and catch their reunion in the upcoming episode airing on Lifetime.

