Pixar’s ‘Dug Days,’ 9/11 Documentaries on Netflix, Apple and National Geographic, Remembering Richard Pryor

The late Ed Asner reprises his role as Up's lovably irascible Carl in the animated spinoff Dug Days, starring Dug, the irrepressible and easily distracted Golden Retriever. National Geographic's riveting 9/11: One Day in America concludes, with more documentaries about that tragic day premiering on Apple TV+ and Netflix. ABC's Superstar series profiles the influential and groundbreaking comedian Richard Pryor.

Dug Days

Series Premiere

A series of five animated shorts from Pixar, starring the good-natured (if easily distracted) Golden Retriever from the Oscar-winning Up, takes on added resonance because it represents one of the final performances of Ed Asner, who passed away earlier this week at 91. He reprises his role as the curmudgeonly Carl, though the focus is on the delightful Dug (voiced by writer-director Bob Peterson), who’s enjoying his first time out of Paradise Falls. Can’t think of a better way to spend these dog days of late summer.

Superstar

Special 10/9c

The biographical docuseries looks at the bold and brilliant career and turbulent life of comedian Richard Pryor who influenced a generation of provocateurs with his unsparing and racially charged performances about being Black in America. Through ABC News archives, including a memorable interview with Barbara Walters, Pryor recounts his rise in show business and his struggles with drugs and disease.

PBS

Future of Work

Documentary Premiere 10/9c

Accompanied by a digital series on the PBS Voices YouTube channel, this three-part docuseries explores the ever-changing nature of the workplace and labor itself in America. After a year in which many workers adapted to remote communication or otherwise saw their employment affected by the pandemic, this could hardly be more timely. The premiere episode introduces Chris Francis, who reinvented himself as a seasonal worker after losing his job of 30 years in finance and accounting. Likened to the role of Fern in the Oscar-winning Nomadland, Chris travels in his van to wherever he can find work, including at an Amazon return center. Other episodes will examine the impact of technological advances on industries from health care to farming.

Remembering 9/11:

9/11: One Day in America (9/8c, National Geographic Channel): In the final episode of this immersive you-are-there series, two ex-Marines and a former paramedic work together at Ground Zero to look for survivors of the World Trade Center collapse, pulling off a miraculous rescue amid the soul-crushing disaster.

(9/8c, National Geographic Channel): In the final episode of this immersive you-are-there series, two ex-Marines and a former paramedic work together at Ground Zero to look for survivors of the World Trade Center collapse, pulling off a miraculous rescue amid the soul-crushing disaster. Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (streaming on Netflix): A five-part docuseries takes a broader look at how the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, occurred and how the aftermath led to the longest war in U.S. history (and its messy and controversial end). Featuring interviews with government officials, ex-CIA members, U.S. military vets, Afghans from all sides, and survivors of the attacks, Turning Point attempts to explain how we get here from the events of that terrible day.

(streaming on Netflix): A five-part docuseries takes a broader look at how the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, occurred and how the aftermath led to the longest war in U.S. history (and its messy and controversial end). Featuring interviews with government officials, ex-CIA members, U.S. military vets, Afghans from all sides, and survivors of the attacks, Turning Point attempts to explain how we get here from the events of that terrible day. 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room (streaming on Apple TV+): Another angle shows the unfolding tragedy of 9/11 from the perspective of President George W. Bush and his advisors as they relive the critical decisions made during that day. (The special will be available to watch for free without a subscription on Sept. 11.)

