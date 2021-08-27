See Vanessa Lachey’s Tough Special Agent in First ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Trailer (VIDEO)

CBS has finally given fans a glimpse of Vanessa Lachey‘s Jane Tennant in a new teaser for the upcoming spinoff series NCIS: Hawai’i.

Tennant is the first female Special Agent in Charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor, which also makes her the first female character to lead an NCIS series. And Lachey shows off that confident leader mentality in the trailer, guiding her team in the fight against the various criminal activity in the Aloha State.

“When anyone on my team gets in trouble, I’m the first call,” Tennant says as we’re treated to clips of fistfights, shoot-outs, explosions, and car chases. It’s also clear the character has a sarcastic sense of humor, as she tells a colleague, “You haven’t had the pleasure of my ‘we work as a team speech,’ but you can guess the bullet points.”

Jane Tennant reporting for duty! Here’s an exclusive look at the first @NCISHawaiiCBS trailer that will air tonight. Not gonna lie, I cried when I saw it, but happy tough kick ass tears! Haha. #NCIShawaii premieres September 20th ❤️🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/c9fi7e5YJb — Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) August 25, 2021

Tennant is officially described as “a keen investigator who can navigate a crime scene and inter-bureau politics with equal aplomb.” She is also the mother of a 15-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl and is often torn between caring for a family and investigating high-stakes crimes involving military personnel and national security.

“They don’t just show her sitting behind a desk,” Lachey recently told us in between filming (check out the NCIS: Hawai’i cover story in TV Guide Magazine, on newsstands now). “She’s out there and, yes, she asks her team to help out. She’s [all about] love of country and love of family, so I love that I get to bring that to the screen for everyone to watch.”

The series, which is set to premiere on September 20, also stars Yasmine Al-Bustami (The Chosen) as Lucy, Jason Antoon (Claws) as Ernice, Tori Anderson (No Tomorrow) as Kate, Alex Tarrant (800 Words) as Kai, Enver Gjokaj (Agent Carter) as Joe, and Noah Mills (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) as Jesse.

NCIS: Hawai’i, Series Premiere, Monday, September 20, 10/9c, CBS