‘Pen15’ Gets Animated, Streaming Movies (‘Vacation Friends,’ ‘He’s All That,’ ‘Cruella’), Disney Princesses Remixed

Hulu’s Pen15, the acclaimed comedy about adolescence (starring grown-ups), goes on vacation for an animated episode. Another holiday on Hulu goes awry for travelers when they encounter a manic John Cena in Vacation Friends. Netflix presents a gender-reversed remake of the ’90s rom-com classic She’s All That. Disney’s 101 Dalmatians prequel Cruella is now available for streaming without a surcharge. Young Disney stars reinterpret princess songs from the Disney animated universe. A selective critical checklist of notable Friday TV:

Hulu

PEN15

Special

What did you do on your summer vacation? In a painfully amusing special animated version of the acclaimed comedy, eternally insecure 13-year-olds Anna and Maya (voiced by the adult co-creators/stars Anna Konkle, who wrote the episode, and Maya Erskine) travel with Anna’s indulgent dad to a Florida hotel for vacation. If you know Anna and Maya, you can bet fun in the sun will be supplanted by crippling anxiety and awkwardness — and for Anna, a mortifying object lesson in underage drinking. It’s funny enough to make you cry.

Hulu

Vacation Friends

Movie Premiere

Another memorable vacation sparks this raucous comedy movie, starring John Cena and Search Party’s Meredith Hagner as the lives of the party at a Mexico holiday resort who help the more restrained Lil Rel Howery and Insecure’s Yvonne Orji learn how to loosen up. But when these rowdy “vacation friends” arrive uninvited at their new acquaintances’ wedding, here comes the slapstick trouble.

Kevin Estrada/NETFLIX

He’s All That

Movie Premiere

In a gender-reversed remake of the iconic 1999 rom-com She’s All That, TikTok sensation Addison Rae is Padgett, Big Girl on Campus whose high-school social status implodes when her pop-star boyfriend cheats on her. Padgett’s idea of damage control is to turn scruffy and anti-social outcast Cameron (Cobra Kai’s Tanner Buchanan) into the next prom king. No way they’ll fall for each other, right?

Photo by Laurie Sparham. © 2021 Disney Enterprises Inc. All Rights Reserve

Cruella

Movie Premiere

The 101 Dalmatians villainess’ origin story is colorfully, and fashionably, brought to life in a comic melodrama now available for streaming without the pricey premium surcharge. Oscar-winner Emma Stone (La La Land) is Estella, an ambitious would-be designer and vagabond whose tutelage under the imperious and devious Baroness von Hellman (Oscar-winner Emma Thompson) sets the stage for her transformation into the wicked creature of many a pup’s nightmares.

Walt Disney Television / Courtesy: Everett Collection

Disney Princess Remixed — An Ultimate Princess Celebration

Special 7:30/6:30c

In case you weren’t aware that this was World Princess Week, Disney complies with a musical salute to many of the princesses within the company’s animated kingdom. Txunamy Ortiz, at 12 years old a member of social-media royalty, narrates the half-hour special, featuring the debut of Brandy (a former TV Cinderella) in a music video for “Starting Now,” the anthem for Disney’s yearlong “Ultimate Princess Celebration.” Performers include Disney stars Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Julia Lester, Izabela Rose, Ruth Righi, and Sophia Hammons, bringing pop, R&B and rock variations to such standards as “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2 and “Part of Your World” from The Little Mermaid.

Inside Friday TV: