‘All My Children’ & ‘Dynasty’ Star Michael Nader Dies at 76

Michael Nader, who played Dex Dexter on the original Dynasty (The CW has since rebooted the series), has passed away at the age of 76.

He was at home in Northern California from an untreatable form of cancer on August 23, according to Michael Fairman TV.

“With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael,” his wife Jodi Lister said in a statement to the site. “We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of Dynasty during Emma Samms virtual event to help raise funds for Long-Covid research. He was a beautiful and fascinating man with many talents and skills. I will miss him forever.”

Nader starred on Dynasty beginning in 1983 until it ended in 1989, then played Dimitri Marick on the daytime soap All My Children from 1991 to 2001, and again in 2013 for the online revival.

His other TV credits include As the World Turns, the original Magnum P.I., Bare Essence, the ’90s The Flash, and Law & Order: SVU, as well as the TV movie Perry Mason: The Case of the Maligned Mobster (pictured above).