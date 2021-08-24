Showtime Teases ‘Ray Donovan’ Movie Premiere Date

Ray Donovan fans are getting the closure they didn’t get with the drama’s abrupt cancellation sooner than they might think.

The two-hour movie serving as a wrap-up for all the storylines left hanging after the Season 7 finale — which became the series finale — will premiere in the first quarter of 2022, Gary Levine, President of Entertainment, Showtime Networks Inc., shared during the Television Critics Association press tour (via Deadline). The series followed the titular character, a fixer played by Liev Schreiber.

“We did hear from fans, and we are nothing if not responsive to our audience,” Levine said. “I think this Ray Donovan two-hour movie will go a long way to making that landing more graceful.”

The drama was canceled at the beginning of February 2020, after its final episode aired, news that shocked both fans and those who worked on it. Showrunner David Hollander had been planning for an eighth season and had no idea that not having one was even a possibility. Over a year later, at the end of February 2021, Showtime announced a movie was in the works during ViacomCBS’ Investor Day presentation.

Among those also returning from the series are Jon Voight (who plays Ray’s father Mickey), Kerris Dorsey (Ray’s daughter Bridget), Dash Mihok (his younger brother Bunch), Pooch Hall (his half-brother Daryll), and Eddie Marsan (his older brother Terry). Schreiber and Hollander wrote the script, and Hollander directed it.

The movie will take place in the past — delving into Ray and Mickey’s origin story — and present. Chris Petrovski and AJ Michalka are coming in as young versions of Sean Walker and Abby Donovan, and David Patrick Kelly will play Matty Galloway, Mickey’s friend.

Ray Donovan, Movie Premiere, 2022, Showtime