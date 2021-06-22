Missing ‘This Is Us’? Catch New Takes on ‘The Wonder Years’ & ‘The Waltons’ This Fall

We have to wait until midseason for This Is Us’ farewell run, so picking up the slack goes on the chore wheel for two other series that will strike familiar chords for generations of viewers.

The Wonder Years (ABC)

A reboot of The Wonder Years has Fred Savage — aka Kevin Arnold from the 1988-93 original — as an exec producer.

Still set in the late 1960s, this new take revolves around the Black, middle-class Williams family of Montgomery, Alabama. Dulé Hill (Psych) stars, and Don Cheadle narrates as son Dean, all grown up.

See Also 'La Brea', '4400' & 'Ghosts': Disappearances & Reappearances Coming This Fall A family separated after a sinkhole, a series with shades of 'Manifest,' and specters at a country estate are coming to TV.

The Waltons’ Homecoming (The CW)

Fifty years after the TV movie The Homecoming: A Christmas Story launched The Waltons on CBS, a remake, The Waltons’ Homecoming taps This Is Us costar Logan Shroyer as earnest 17-year-old writer John-Boy. (Richard Thomas, John-Boy No. 1, narrates.)

In the movie, set in 1933, a storm threatens the arrival of John Sr. on Christmas Eve, and John-Boy races into the night to find his dad — a journey that will change his life forever.