‘Perry Mason,’ ‘MacGyver’ & More Favorites Now Streaming on IMDb TV

Looking to revisit an old fan-favorite? IMDb TV is streaming four hits for free.

CBS’s 1957–66 legal drama set the precedent for future courtroom shows. Perps break down and confess on the witness stand to commanding attorney Perry Mason (Raymond Burr). Seasons 1–5 available; Seasons 6–9 coming soon

Inspired by a documentary about an understaffed city ER, this medical saga, which aired on CBS from 2015 to 2018, has big heart. Docs making a difference: Leanne Rorish (Marcia Gay Harden), grieving the loss of her family, and Army colonel Ethan Willis (Rob Lowe). Seasons 1–3 available

A team of geniuses in engineering, psychology, and statistics defend the world from high-tech threats in CBS’s 2014–18 action drama. Leader Walter O’Brien (Elyes Gabel) relies on office manager Paige (Katharine McPhee) to boost the EQ (emotional quotient) of his high-IQ crew. Seasons 1–4 available

A Swiss Army knife was never so essential! CBS’s 2016–21 reboot of the Richard Dean Anderson hit stars Lucas Till (above) as the intrepid secret agent who uses ordinary objects to save the day. Seasons 1–5 available

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2021 Fall Preview issue. For more inside scoop on the new fall TV season, pick up the issue, on newsstands Thursday, August 26.