‘Evil’ Star Katja Herbers Promises a ‘Hell of a Lot of Fun’ Silent Episode

Afraid of the dark? When the satirical and spooky series returns for the second half of Season 2, demonic possession investigators Ben and Kristen, and priest-in-training David (Aasif Mandvi, Katja Herbers and Mike Colter, above), travel to a silent monastery that has no electricity.

Equipped with just lanterns (and unable to speak), the trio must determine whether a miracle involving a dead monk occurred. Herbers calls the Evil episode “a hell of a lot of fun.”

But the home front is just hell: Kristen’s husband Andy (Patrick Brammall) returns, but “he won’t really recognize the woman he left behind,” Herbers says, adding that the guilt she feels about getting away with the murder of Orson LeRoux causes her to “unravel.”

And her mom, Sheryl (Christine Lahti), won’t be much of a comfort now that she’s going down a dark path into the occult. Hints Herbers, “I don’t think Kristen is aware…just how terrible her mom is and what kind of danger she puts [her family] in.”

Evil, Sundays, Paramount+

