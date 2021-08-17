‘Superman & Lois’ Finale, ‘Time’ for a Great Prison Drama, Body-Swapping on ‘Fantasy Island,’ Hamilton History

An action-packed season finale of Superman & Lois pits father against son. Game of Thrones’ Sean Bean and Line of Duty’s Stephen Graham star in a three-part BritBox prison drama. Fantasy Island welcomes a real-life acting couple whose characters switch bodies. Man vs. History gives the low-down on the fatal Hamilton–Aaron Burr duel.

THE CW

Superman & Lois

Season Finale 9/8c

In a jam-packed season finale, directed by former Flash star Tom Cavanagh, Superman/Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) experiences a father’s worst nightmare. Not only has superpowered teen son Jordan (Alex Garfin) been kidnapped by the Man of Steel’s half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner), the boy has been brainwashed and programmed to patricide. It’s going to take the whole Kent family, including Clark’s wife Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), to save the day. And that doesn’t even take into account the army of soldiers infected with X-Kryptonite who are targeting Smallville.

BRITBOX

Time

Series Premiere

Cracker’s Jimmy McGovern is the writer of a taut three-part prison drama starring Game of Thrones’ Sean Bean in a role that’s a complete opposite of his current turn as Snowpiercer’s gloating villain. He’s Mark Cobden, a gentle man whose face is grooved with sorrow and regret as he accepts his punishment of a four-year prison term for a drunk-driving death that derailed his life as a husband, father and teacher. Overwhelmed by a system that tests his resolve, he soon learns he’s going to have to stand up for himself or, as a fellow inmate warns him, “Your life won’t be worth living now.” The prison officer in charge of Mark’s well-being, Eric McNally (Stephen Graham), has his own problems—namely, an inmate who’s threatening to extort him because of inside knowledge of Eric’s son, who’s incarcerated at a different prison and could be in danger.

FOX

Fantasy Island (2021)

9/8c

“She Freaky-Friday’ed us!” That’s the reaction when guests Zev and Daphne (real-life married couple Dave and Odette Annable) realize that their desire for an “ultimate adventure” to reignite the spark in their marriage has resulted in a magical body swap. They’re disoriented and (amusingly) weirdly aroused by the gender switch, which creates both comical and emotional moments as they learn to see things from their soulmate’s perspective—and the timing of this event proves interesting as well. It’s also a period of adjustment for Elena Roarke’s (Roselyn Sanchez) new assistant, Ruby (Kiara Barnes), who’s keeping an eye on Brent (Francois Chau), a widower who has spent the last 35 years on the island in Rip van Winkle mode, only waking every five years. Is it finally time for him to overcome his grief and re-enter the world outside the island?

History

Man vs. History

10/9c

Fans of the musical Hamilton know how it turned out when America’s first treasury secretary, Alexander Hamilton, faced the nation’s third vice president, his longtime rival Aaron Burr, in a fatal duel. Professional storyteller Bil Lepp explores the truth behind their deadly beef and answers such questions as: Did Hamilton really aim his pistol at the sky?

Inside Tuesday TV: