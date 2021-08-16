‘Ted Lasso’ Writer Breaks Down True Story Behind the Show’s Christmas Charity

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ted Lasso, Season 2, Episode 4, “Carol of the Bells.”]

If you were one of the many Ted Lasso viewers whose heart was melted watching the holiday episode, “Carol of the Bells,” then prepare for another round because the charity Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) and Ted (Jason Sudeikis) participate in actually exists.

Writer Ashley Nicole Black (A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Amber Ruffin Show) reveals that she and Sudeikis would participate in the charity stateside. “Jason is also involved and that’s actually how Jason and I first met,” Black shares. “Every year at the Second City we would do this thing called ’24 hours of Improv.’ Where improvisers and comedians from around the country come to Chicago and do a 24-hour long show and collect donations.”

According to Black, funds raised from this event are used similarly to the way Rebecca and Ted gave back to the kids in London. As viewers who tuned into the episode saw, Rebecca and Ted delivered toys and goods that the children had on their Christmas wish lists.

“What they do with that money is they find families that are really in need,” Black further explains of her own personal experience. “And they do answer the letters and buy kids whatever it is they asked for, but they’re also giving the families things that they need.”

The program is known as Letters to Santa and is run by Poverty Alleviation Charities, a non-profit organization that uses the arts as a way to raise money and share goods with those in need. So, even if the charity takes aim at children through Letters to Santa, Poverty Alleviation Charities also helps the adults. “If the mom needs a laptop so she can apply for jobs or they need money to make rent, [they] give people substantial amounts of money.”

Ultimately, this means that some of the kindness being spread around in Apple TV+’s comedy isn’t so far-fetched or unattainable. “It’s one of the best things that I do and I was really excited that they included it in the episode,” Black muses. “It’s one of those things that, once people hear about it, they’re like, ‘oh, that’s a great idea. I want to help out. I want to do that.’ They just need to hear about it.”

Now they can. Learn more about Letters to Santa by visiting the Poverty Alleviation Charities’ site, and don’t miss the continuation of good deeds as Ted Lasso Season 2 unfolds.

