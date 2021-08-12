Mondays Belong to ‘NCIS’ & ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ in Sneak Peek Promo (VIDEO)

NCIS is taking over a new night and welcoming a new city to the franchise this fall as NCIS: Hawai’i makes its long-anticipated debut and we have an exclusive first look.

Along with the return of Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the rest of the NCIS team in its new 9/8c slot on Mondays, CBS is making way for the introduction of Vanessa Lachey‘s Jane Tennant, the Special Agent in charge of NCIS Pearl Harbor.

As the first female and Asian-American lead of an NCIS series, Lachey is breaking a lot of new ground and the exclusive promo above is highlighting her hands-on approach. While Hawai’i may be a standalone series within the NCIS universe, some habits overlap as both Jane and Gibbs flash their badges and announce their presence to offscreen perps.

“We just solved Mondays,” the teaser reveals as visuals from NCIS‘s Washington D.C.-set area and Hawaii’s gorgeous landscapes are shown off. And while the settings may be part of these series, the action and heart at their cores are what it’s all about.

Viewers will finally get their chance to meet Jane when NCIS: Hawai’i debuts following NCIS‘s landmark 19th season premiere on Monday, September 20. In the meantime, catch the teaser, above, and mark your calendars for back-to-back NCIS on Monday nights this fall.

NCIS, Season 19 Premiere, Monday, September 20, 9/8c, CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i, Series Premiere, Monday, September 20, 10/9c, CBS