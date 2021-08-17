‘General Hospital’ Newbie Cameron Mathison on Making Drew Cain His Own (VIDEO)

When it was announced in April that daytime vet Cameron Mathison was returning to his soap roots by taking a role on ABC’s General Hospital, the rumor mill began flying about who exactly he’d be playing. Well, if you were someone who guessed he’d be portraying Drew Cain, who “died” on the show back in 2019, the bragging rights are yours!

“I am playing Drew Cain,” Mathison told TV Insider recently in a Zoom interview, and the actor is beyond excited to step into this part. “I love how much Drew is interwoven obviously in the canvas and the storyline. I love the nature of him and the adventure of him.” During the chat, Mathison also acknowledged taking over the role from Billy Miller, who departed the show in 2019, and said he did go look at old clips on YouTube. He wanted to learn more about the character but also was glad to see that “there’s a lot left for me to create on my own,” he said.

Of his first day back on a soap set after a decade away, Mathison recalled how it reminded him of his start playing Ryan Lavery on All My Children in 1997 (he left the role in 2011). “It brought up some of those memories from 1997, a kid moving from Canada to New York City on ABC Daytime,” he said. “I had nerves [and] I was a little anxious.”

