Final Shift for ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Trek Lower Decks’ Returns, ‘Walker’ and ‘North Water’ Finales, Baseball in the ‘Field of Dreams’

The much-loved Brooklyn Nine-Nine begins its final run with back-to-back episodes. Star Trek’s animated Lower Decks comedy spinoff launches a second round of cosmic misadventures. The CW’s Walker hangs up his hat for the season, and the harrowing AMC+ miniseries The North Water reaches its icy conclusion. Major League Baseball visits the iconic Iowa location of Field of Dreams to play ball.

NBC

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Season Premiere 8/7c

Things have changed in New York’s wackiest precinct as the eighth and final season of the beloved sitcom gets underway with very strong back-to-back episodes. The crew is dealing with retirement and resignation after a turbulent year of self-reflection, racial uprising and reckonings over police behavior. And yet Brooklyn Nine-Nine makes it funny, especially when Jake (Andy Samberg) joins Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) on a case involving police harassment where he has to keep overstating that he’s “one of the good ones.” Jake’s insecure wife Amy (Melissa Fumero) has a rocky period of adjustment as she returns from maternity leave, obsessed with restoring her relationship with Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher). Holt is the focus of the second episode, when the gang invades his lake house—which, curiously, lacks a lake—for a weekend getaway.

CBS

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Season Premiere

It’s chaos as usual on the USS Cerritos as the second season of the animated Trek comedy picks up in the wake of irreverent Ensign Mariner (Tawny Newsome) being outed as the daughter of Capt. Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis). Mother and daughter have achieved an uneasy truce, with Mariner chafing at the newfound chumminess. After arguing her way onto a diplomatic away mission, Mariner’s deep-cleaning skills unleash a powerful force that turns Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O’Connell) into a power-mad god. And where’s Mariner’s nerdy sidekick, Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid)? Serving with Capt. Riker aboard the Titan, a storyline we’ll apparently get to in another episode.

THE CW

Walker

Season Finale 8/7c

Hold on to your cowboy hat. In the first-season finale of the Texas-set reboot, Walker (Jared Padalecki) gets shocking news that rocks his world. This being a CW show, not to mention one that features a former star of the network’s longest-running series, the news was never going to be cancellation, so fans will just to tune in next season to see how things turn out for TV’s most sensitive ranger.

AMC +

The North Water

Thankfully, things can’t get any more gross than last week’s survival tactic in which poor lost Patrick Sumner (Jack O’Connell) took shelter within the guts of a bear to survive a blizzard. Having been rescued by Inuit natives and taken to the cabin of a priest (Peter Mullan), the good doctor slowly heals in the final chapter of this harrowing adaptation of Ian McGuire’s novel. But when he returns to so-called civilization, Sumner will soon learn his troubles are far from over. Maybe he should have taken heed of the episode’s title: “To Live Is to Suffer.”

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

MLB at Field of Dreams

5/4c

If you play it, they will come. That’s the hope of this nostalgic stunt, which includes an elaborate hourlong pre-game show evoking the classic 1989 Field of Dreams before the actual game begins—a first for Major League Baseball in Iowa, where the White Sox take on the Yankees in a park located near the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa, where the movie was filmed.

