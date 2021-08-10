All the Details on Katie Thurston’s ‘Bachelorette’ Engagement Ring

The Season 17 finale of The Bachelorette ended with Blake Moynes putting a ring on Katie Thurston’s finger after a long, drama-filled season. During the episode, Moynes met with co-host Tayshia Adams to pick out the perfect ring for Thurston, designed by Bachelor Nation’s go-to jeweler Neil Lane.

While viewers got a brief glimpse at the ring during the episode, Lane dished out all the details about the sparkler and what drew Blake to pick it in an interview with People.

The engagement ring selection was a big decision for Katie’s now-fiancé, who was visibly nervous when looking at the array of options. “This is massive. This is a day that I’ll always remember, that Katie’s always gonna remember, and it’s, like, making sure that this is the right decision to make,” he told Tayshia during the finale. Lane stated that the decision was very important to Blake, saying, “He wanted to get it right and was very thoughtful about each one.”

The three-carat ring features 90 diamonds surrounding an oval-shaped diamond at the center, almost resembling a crown from the side profile. Lane described the ring as very unique, saying, “The halo is hidden so you don’t see it from the top. It’s a lot like their relationship — about taking a risk and the beauty of hidden details. A lot of it is on the surface at first, but there is so much more than meets the eye. It has a lot of meaning and a lot of detail. So it’s not just a gem on her finger. It means so much more.”

Moynes’ selection was the right one, as Thurston loves how the ring matches her personality. “It’s simple and it’s elegant — and not too flashy. When I saw it, I just realized, ‘Wow, Blake knows me so well.'” Lane stated that Moynes loved the shape of the center diamond, which led him to choose it. “It’s romantic and it’s elegant. That really resonated with him. He felt it was perfect for her. And he definitely chose the right one.”

Having appeared on the previous season of The Bachelorette, Blake joined the house midseason after connecting with Katie via social media DMs after her elimination on Season 25 of The Bachelor with Matt James. The two hit it off instantly, and Blake remained a frontrunner for Katie’s heart throughout the season, making it to her final two men. The season finale saw the couple take their relationship to the next level during the Fantasy Suite date, with each person saying “I love you” to the other, meaning Katie broke her rule of waiting until the very end to say those words. Their difficult meeting with Katie’s family brought up a lot of potential issues about their future together, but it wasn’t enough to change how they felt. Ultimately, they ended the episode as a newly engaged couple.

The two remain together and even became Instagram official after the finale, taking to social media to show their love for each other.

