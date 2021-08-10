‘Finding Alice’: Keeley Hawes’ Life Unravels in a First Look at Acorn TV Series (VIDEO)

Looking for a comedic drama with heart? Acorn TV’s Finding Alice is the perfect pick as the series starring Keeley Hawes kicks off beginning Monday, September 13.

Co-created by the Bodyguard and Line of Duty actress alongside directors and writers Roger Goldby and Simon Nye, Finding Alice will debut with all six episodes on the AMC Networks streamer for U.S. and Canadian viewers. Described as a contemporary drama with comedic elements, Hawes features as the titular Alice.

Taking on grief, love, and life after the death of her husband Harry (Agatha Raisin‘s Jason Merrells), Alice faces plenty of challenges as teased in the exclusive teaser, below. After moving into the family’s new home that should have been a dream come true, things go horribly wrong when Alice discovers her husband dead at the bottom of the stairs.

The irony isn’t lost on Alice who is now forced to live in the house Harry helped build, only adding to her feelings of loss and abandonment. Parents and in-laws don’t make things any easier as Alice’s mom Sarah (Joanna Lumley) and dad Roger (Nigel Havers) add to the tension built by Harry’s mother Minnie (Gemma Jones) and father Gerry (Kenneth Cranham).

With Alice struggling to cope, she and Harry’s daughter Charlotte (Isabella Pappas) is forced to grow up and bottle her grief as the responsible one in their household. When visitors begin knocking at Alice’s door, the unexpected individuals reveal that Harry has a secret or two that he was keeping from Alice.

Catch a glimpse at what’s to come with the teaser, below, and don’t miss Finding Alice when the series arrives on Acorn TV this September.

Finding Alice, Series Premiere, Monday, September 13, Acorn TV