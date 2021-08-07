Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ Answers Who is Mr. Jones

Welcome to our weekly column Can’t Miss Episode of the Week! Every Saturday we’ll be spotlighting a different episode of television from that week that we thought was exceptional and a must-see. Check back to see if your favorite show got the nod — or to learn about a new one!

Sometimes it can take a couple of episodes for a new season to find it’s rhythm again, and if there was ever an example of that, it’s this week’s episode of Roswell, New Mexico, which aired on Monday, August 2. The second episode of Season 3 is absolutely packed with new information, action, startling revelations, secrets and new characters, all perfectly paced. What more could we ask for?

Few developments on the extraterrestrial drama have been more confusing than the reveal that Max (Nathan Parsons) has an alien doppelganger Mr. Jones (also played by Parsons), who may or may not be a dangerous villain. While in last week’s premiere we learned that Max is actually a clone of Jones, it’s this episode where we finally get to hear Jones’ story and it explains a lot, including finally some details about the planet that Max, Isobel (Lily Cowles), and Michael (Michael Vlamis) come from, and why their mothers brought them here to Earth. It’s a relief to have some answers, but Jones is also compelling enough to make us question his villain status. What’s concerning though is that Michael and Isobel continue to keep their chats with Jones a secret from Max, even after the ailing Max confesses how much he wants to talk to Jones before he dies. We’re sure this is going to blow up in everyone’s faces later.

But this isn’t just an expository episode. After all, I did promise that it has some action. While we’re used to characters getting attacked, Maria (Heather Hemmens) puts herself in danger this episode. After she was robbed at the bar last week, Maria now realizes that it’s the rush of adrenaline that causes her visions, and she’s determined to have another one to find out whose funeral is in the vision. But Maria is clearly not thinking rationally, because she jumps off a building to trigger the needed adrenaline rush, and is only very luckily caught by the telekinetic Michael.

Meanwhile, that serum that Rosa (Amber Midthunder) jammed into Wyatt Long (Dylan McTee) during a violent encounter? We now learn it’s caused him to forget the past ten years of his life…but it also seems to have given him a personality makeover. The racist jerk is now sweet as a puppy, and eager to be Rosa’s friend. We don’t mind this new Wyatt.

And of course, the big reveal: Michael fills in the holes in Jones’ story and realizes that the terrible dictator that caused his mother to flee her home planet was actually his father. Whatever we’ve seen so far of Michael’s powers, it’s clearly nothing compared to what he’s actually capable of.

Last but not least is the inevitable but still satisfying plot point of Liz (Jeanine Mason) returning to Roswell. Considering Liz is our heroine, she could never have stayed in LA for long. Even now her return is supposed to be only temporary, but it definitely won’t be. Of course the second she steps out of the cab she immediately runs into Max, who is stunned to find himself face to face with his ex and the love of his life. The chemistry between these two characters continues to be off the charts.

Sidepoint! When did Kyle Valenti (Michael Trevino) become the best character on the show? What happened to the arrogant jock we used to know? Kyle lately seems to spend most of his time trying to take care of everyone else (this episode, it’s Rosa and Maria), and we love him for it.

Other observations we thought made this episode stand out: