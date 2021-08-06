‘Dear White People’ Season 4 to Be a Musical Event, Premiere Date Announced (VIDEO)

Dear White People is channeling Montell Jordan for its much-anticipated final season as the popular comedy-drama is about to do it like nobody does.

Netflix has announced that Vol. 4 will premiere on Wednesday, September 22, and the first sneak peek (watch below) reveals this final season will be a musical event. The teaser sees the students of Winchester University attending Varsity Show auditions before breaking out into a rendition of Jordan’s 1995 R&B classic “This Is How We Do It.”

Set against the backdrop of senior year at Winchester as well as a not-so-distant, post-pandemic future, Dear White People Vol. 4 sees its characters reminiscing about the most formative (and theatrical) year of their lives. Described by Netflix as an “Afro-futuristic and 90s-inspired musical event,” the final farewell season promises that “sometimes the only way to move forward is to throw it back.”



The new season was first teased on Thursday on the show’s social media pages. Earlier in the week, Dear White People‘s social channels went completely dark before posting a short video of a record player spinning with the caption “Coming Soon.”

Dear White People was created by filmmaker Justin Simien and based on Simien’s 2016 movie of the same name. It premiered on Netflix in 2017 and has received critical acclaim throughout its run. The show follows several Black college students at the fictional Ivy League institution Winchester University and explores topics surrounding modern race relations.

The series stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson, and Marque Richardson. Simien and executive producer Jaclyn Moore serve as co-showrunners of Dear White People Vol. 4.

Dear White People Vol. 4, September 22, Netflix