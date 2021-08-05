‘South Park’ Renewed Through Season 30 as Paramount+ Orders 14 Movies

South Park is extending its stay with Comedy Central as the network renews the animated comedy through Season 30.

Signing an expansive deal MTV Entertainment Studios, South Park‘s co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone have also been tapped to make 14 original made-for-streaming movies featuring the show’s beloved characters. The renewal extends South Park‘s run through 2027 and will make it cable’s longest-running scripted series.

See Also 7 Actors Who Voice More Than One of Your Favorite Characters From Bart Simpson to SpongeBob, some actors have voiced more than one of our favorite animated characters.

“Comedy Central has been our home for 25 years and we’re really happy that they’ve made a commitment to us for the next 75 years,” said Parker and Stone in a statement. “When we came to ViacomCBS with a different way to produce the show during the pandemic, Chris (McCarthy), Nina (Diaz), Keyes (Hill-Edgar), and Tanya (Giles) were immediately supportive and enabled us to try something new that turned out to be really well received.

“We can’t wait to get back to doing traditional South Park episodes but now we can also try out new formats It’s great to have partners who will always take a chance with us.”

South Park first debuted in 1997 and is based on the animated short entitled, “The Spirit of Christmas.” The long-loved animated comedy follows the misadventures of four young troublemakers who reside in the small titular town nestled in the Colorado Rockies. The series is known for its bold takes on current events and pop culture.

Along with co-creating the series, Parker and Stone serves as executive producers alongside Anne Garefino and Frank C. Agnone. The series is produced by Eric Stough, Adrien Beard, Bruce Howell, and Vernon Chatman.