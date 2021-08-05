NFL Preseason 2021: A Complete TV Schedule
The COVID-19 pandemic put the kibosh on the entire NFL preseason in 2020, but exhibition games are back this August. There are just fewer of them.
Starting with the 2021 regular season, the NFL gives fans an 18th week and each team a 17th game. With that addition comes the subtraction of one preseason game, meaning there will be fewer opportunities for star players to get injured in games that don’t matter.
Preseason actions starts with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game on Fox Thursday, August 5, at 8/7c in Canton, Ohio. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (pictured, above) returns after suffering a devastating ankle injury last October, however, a shoulder injury will keep him sidelined for Thursday’s game.
Prescott and the Cowboys will also be featured on this season of HBO’s Hard Knocks beginning Tuesday, August 10, at 10/9c.
Other preseason national TV highlights are the Kansas City Chiefs at the Arizona Cardinals (August 20, ESPN), the Jacksonville Jaguars at the New Orleans Saints (August 23, ESPN), the Miami Dolphins at the Cincinnati Bengals (August 29, CBS) and the Cleveland Browns at the Atlanta Falcons (August 29, NBC)
NFL Network airs 23 live preseason games beginning with the Washington Football Team at the New England Patriots on Thursday, August 12, at 7:30/6:30c. NFL Network also airs replays of every preseason game.
NFL Preseason 2021 Schedule
Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio
Thursday, August 5
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8/7c, Fox
Week 1
Thursday, August 12
Washington Football Team at New England Patriots, 7:30/6:30c, NFL Network
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30/6:30c
Friday, August 13
Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons, 7/6c
Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, 7/6c, NFL Network
Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 10/9c, NFL Network
Saturday, August 14
Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears, noon/11a c, NFL Network
Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings, 4/3c, NFL Network
New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens, 7/6c
Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7/6c, NFL Network
New York Jets at New York Giants, 7:30/6:30c
Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30/6:30c
Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers, 8/7c
Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers, 8:30/7:30c
Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders, 9/8c
Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 10/9c, NFL Network
Sunday, August 15
Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts, noon/11a c, NFL Network
Week 2
Thursday, August 19
New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30/6:30c, NFL Network
Friday, August 20
Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 8/7c, ESPN
Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team, 8/7c, NFL Network
Saturday, August 21
Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, noon/11a c, NFL Network
New York Jets at Green Bay Packers, 4:25/3:25c, NFL Network
Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers, 7/6c
Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 7/6c
Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30/6:30c, NFL Network
Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30/6:30c
Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, 8/7c
Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, 8/7c
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 10/9c, NFL Network
Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 10/9c
Sunday, August 22
New York Giants at Cleveland Browns, noon/11a c, NFL Network
San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:30/6:30c, NFL Network
Monday, August 23
Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, 8/7c, ESPN
Week 3
Friday, August 27
Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions, 7/6c
Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers, 7:30/6:30c
Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 7:30/6:30c
Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs, 8/7c, NFL Network
Saturday, August 28
Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills, noon/11a c, NFL Network
Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team, 6/5c
Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans, 7/6c, NFL Network
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, 8/7c
Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints, 8/7c
Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9:05/8:05c
Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks, 10/9c, NFL Network
Sunday, August 29
Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys, noon/11a c, NFL Network
Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals, 4/3c, CBS
Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers, 4/3c, NFL Network
New England Patriots at New York Giants, 6/5c, NFL Network
Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons, 8/7c, NBC