NFL Preseason 2021: A Complete TV Schedule

The COVID-19 pandemic put the kibosh on the entire NFL preseason in 2020, but exhibition games are back this August. There are just fewer of them.

Starting with the 2021 regular season, the NFL gives fans an 18th week and each team a 17th game. With that addition comes the subtraction of one preseason game, meaning there will be fewer opportunities for star players to get injured in games that don’t matter.

Preseason actions starts with the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Dallas Cowboys in the Hall of Fame Game on Fox Thursday, August 5, at 8/7c in Canton, Ohio. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (pictured, above) returns after suffering a devastating ankle injury last October, however, a shoulder injury will keep him sidelined for Thursday’s game.

Prescott and the Cowboys will also be featured on this season of HBO’s Hard Knocks beginning Tuesday, August 10, at 10/9c.

See Also Michael Schumacher Documentary to Premiere on Netflix Film will include interviews with the driver's family, many speaking openly for first time since his accident.

Other preseason national TV highlights are the Kansas City Chiefs at the Arizona Cardinals (August 20, ESPN), the Jacksonville Jaguars at the New Orleans Saints (August 23, ESPN), the Miami Dolphins at the Cincinnati Bengals (August 29, CBS) and the Cleveland Browns at the Atlanta Falcons (August 29, NBC)

NFL Network airs 23 live preseason games beginning with the Washington Football Team at the New England Patriots on Thursday, August 12, at 7:30/6:30c. NFL Network also airs replays of every preseason game.

NFL Preseason 2021 Schedule

Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio

Thursday, August 5

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Dallas Cowboys, 8/7c, Fox

Week 1

Thursday, August 12

Washington Football Team at New England Patriots, 7:30/6:30c, NFL Network

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30/6:30c

Friday, August 13

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons, 7/6c

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, 7/6c, NFL Network

Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals, 10/9c, NFL Network

Saturday, August 14

Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears, noon/11a c, NFL Network

Denver Broncos at Minnesota Vikings, 4/3c, NFL Network

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens, 7/6c

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7/6c, NFL Network

New York Jets at New York Giants, 7:30/6:30c

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30/6:30c

Houston Texans at Green Bay Packers, 8/7c

Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers, 8:30/7:30c

Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders, 9/8c

Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Rams, 10/9c, NFL Network

Sunday, August 15

Carolina Panthers at Indianapolis Colts, noon/11a c, NFL Network

Week 2

Thursday, August 19

New England Patriots at Philadelphia Eagles, 7:30/6:30c, NFL Network

Friday, August 20

Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals, 8/7c, ESPN

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team, 8/7c, NFL Network

Saturday, August 21

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, noon/11a c, NFL Network

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers, 4:25/3:25c, NFL Network

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers, 7/6c

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins, 7/6c

Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30/6:30c, NFL Network

Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30/6:30c

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, 8/7c

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings, 8/7c

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 10/9c, NFL Network

Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks, 10/9c

Sunday, August 22

New York Giants at Cleveland Browns, noon/11a c, NFL Network

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:30/6:30c, NFL Network

Monday, August 23

Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints, 8/7c, ESPN

Week 3

Friday, August 27

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions, 7/6c

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers, 7:30/6:30c

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets, 7:30/6:30c

Minnesota Vikings at Kansas City Chiefs, 8/7c, NFL Network

Saturday, August 28

Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills, noon/11a c, NFL Network

Baltimore Ravens at Washington Football Team, 6/5c

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans, 7/6c, NFL Network

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans, 8/7c

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints, 8/7c

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos, 9:05/8:05c

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks, 10/9c, NFL Network

Sunday, August 29

Jacksonville Jaguars at Dallas Cowboys, noon/11a c, NFL Network

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals, 4/3c, CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers, 4/3c, NFL Network

New England Patriots at New York Giants, 6/5c, NFL Network

Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons, 8/7c, NBC