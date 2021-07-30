Michael Schumacher Documentary to Premiere on Netflix

Netflix is gearing up for a new documentary, Schumacher, based on the life and career of Formula One icon Michael Schumacher.

The doc will land on the streamer on September 15 and will trace Schumacher’s journey from the gravel pits of Kerpen in West Germany to his domination of Formula One and his ongoing health battle. Schumacher holds the record for most race victories (91) and the joint-record of seven World Drivers’ Championship titles. He suffered a severe brain injury in a near-fatal skiing accident in 2013, months after retiring from F1,

Schumacher will include interviews with the driver’s family, including his wife Corinna, brother and fellow F1 driver Ralf, and his two children Gina and Mick. This marks the first time many of them have spoken openly since Schumacher’s accident. In addition, many notable names from the world of motorsport will also feature, including Sebastian Vettel, Mika Häkkinen, Flavio Briatore, Damon Hill, Jean Todt, and Bernie Ecclestone.

The film is produced by Benjamin Seikel and Vanessa Nöcker from B|14 FILM GmbH. Hanns-Bruno Kammertöns, Vanessa Nöcker and Michael Wech serve as directors. The crew also had access to never-before-seen archive material.

“Michael Schumacher has redefined the professional image of a racing driver and has set new standards. In his quest for perfection, he spared neither himself nor his team, driving them to the greatest successes,” said Sabine Kehm, Schumacher’s long-time manager, in a statement.

“He found the strength for this task and the balance to recharge at home, with his family, whom he loves idolatrously,” Kehm continued. “In order to preserve his private sphere as a source of strength, he has always rigorously and consistently separated his private from his public life. This film tells of both worlds. It is his family’s gift to their beloved husband and father.”

One of the film’s directors, Nöcker, added, “The greatest challenge for the directors was certainly to find the balance between independent reporting and consideration for the family. Corinna Schumacher herself was our greatest support in this. She herself wanted to make an authentic film, to show Michael as he is, with all his ups and downs, without any sugarcoating.”

She continued: “She was great and brave enough to let us do what we wanted, and so we respected and kept her boundaries. A very inspiring, warm woman who made a lasting impression on all of us.”

Schumacher, premieres September 15, Netflix