‘America’s Got Talent’s Nightbirde Withdraws From Season 16 Due to Cancer Battle

America’s Got Talent is losing one of its brightest Season 16 stars as Nightbirde withdraws from the competition.

The singer shared the news with fans on social media as she gave viewers an update on her ongoing cancer battle, a topic that was discussed during her audition earlier this year. “Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true,” the singer began her post on Instagram.

“My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I’ve walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider,” she continued to write.



“Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT,” she added. “Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it — but we knew that already.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nightbirde ⚡️ (@_nightbirde)

She went on to thank her fans for their support and promises that she isn’t giving up her fight, concluding her message by saying: “I’m planning my future, not my legacy.”

Nightbirde wowed judge Simon Cowell so much during her audition that she became his Golden Buzzer pick for the season. She sang the original tune “I’m Okay.” Check out the heartwarming moment, below, and stay tuned for what’s next on the talent competition series as Season 16 continues.

America’s Got Talent, Season 16, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC