‘America’s Got Talent’: 9 Must-See Auditions You Might Have Missed (VIDEO)

The auditions for America’s Got Talent Season 16 have officially concluded as the NBC series prepares for its live episodes.

There have been plenty of promising talents presented in the early stages of the competition. But, in case you weren’t able to keep tabs on them all, we’ve rounded up some of the must-see acts from Golden Buzzer performances to some that are truly jaw-dropping.

See which hopefuls impressed the judges, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel, and host Terry Crews enough to move forward. Watch nine must-see Season 16 auditions, and don’t miss them when the show goes live on NBC.

Northwell Health Nurse Choir

This inspiring group was Howie’s Golden Buzzer pick as the chorus of nurses came together for a moving performance.

Nightbirde Sings an Original Song

This singer made Simon cry during her audition which featured the original song “It’s Okay.” She was also candid about her ongoing battle with cancer.

World Taekwondo Demonstration Team

This taekwondo team wowed the audience, judges, and host Terry Crews who used his Golden Buzzer to bring them further in the competition.

Jimmie Herrod Shocks with ‘Tomorrow’

Despite Simon’s aversion to the tune from Annie, this contestant stuck to their guns and earned a Golden Buzzer from Sofia.

Léa Kyle’s Quick-Change Act

A lover of fashion, Léa used that in her borderline magic act which involved her making quick changes on stage. Fellow fashionista Heidi Klum was so impressed she gave the act her Golden Buzzer seal of approval.

Victory Brinker Reaches Operatic Heights

This young performer blew the judges away with her opera singing which was entirely unexpected considering her small stature. Together, the judges and host came together to give her a joint Golden Buzzer nod.

Peter Rosalita Sings ‘All By Myself’

This 10-year-old performer from the Philippines took on the classic Celine Dion tune for a showstopping audtion.

Keith Apicary Busts a Move

Despite his retro look, Keith proved that age-old saying, “don’t judge a book by its cover” with his dance routine.

Patrick Kun’s Magic Routine

This competitor dreams of having their own Las Vegas show, and he proved it’s a possibility with his audition.

America’s Got Talent, Season 16, Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC