‘Jeopardy!’ on Netflix: Fans Not Happy Show Has Been Ditched

Jeopardy!

It’s bad news for Jeopardy! fans that enjoy binge-watching old episodes on Netflix. The streamer has quietly removed all episodes of the long-running quiz show from its library.

The surprise departure happened on Thursday, July 29, and has left fans baffled and upset, especially as there was no prior warning that Jeopardy! would be leaving the streamer. “I was not emotionally prepared for Netflix to take Jeopardy down,” wrote one concerned viewer on Twitter.

Since 2018, Netflix has uploaded various “collections” of Jeopardy! episodes, starting with Tournament of Champions II. Future collections included College Championship, Teen Tournament, Kids Week, Teachers Tournament, and Producer’s Pick.

Viewership increased in late 2020 following the tragic passing of long-time Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, with many fans rewatching the Canadian presenter’s classic episodes on Netflix. The streamer also released a collection dedicated to contestant Cindy Stowell, who appeared on Jeopardy! in 2016 and won six games while battling stage 4 colon cancer but sadly died just one week before her episodes aired.

Fans have taken to social media to share their shock and disappointment that Jeopardy! is no longer available on Netflix. “Jeopardy is not on netflix anymore this might be the worst day of my life,” tweeted one viewer.

“[Netflix] please fix the Jeopardy! issue. My 2yr old needs his fix. Don’t be responsible for the potential withdrawal. Sadly, he hasn’t learned self-control and that onus falls on me,” another fan tweeted. “Also, if you wouldn’t mind, keeping [Jeopardy!] available longer? Idk if he can handle that type of rejection at such a young age. The repercussions of such could be detrimental to his mental. DO IT FOR THE KIDS! Please.”

Check out more fan reaction below:

Netflix has yet to comment on Jeopardy‘s removal or whether there will be new episodes added in the future.

