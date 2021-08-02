‘Jeopardy!’ on Netflix: Fans Not Happy Show Has Been Ditched

It’s bad news for Jeopardy! fans that enjoy binge-watching old episodes on Netflix. The streamer has quietly removed all episodes of the long-running quiz show from its library.

The surprise departure happened on Thursday, July 29, and has left fans baffled and upset, especially as there was no prior warning that Jeopardy! would be leaving the streamer. “I was not emotionally prepared for Netflix to take Jeopardy down,” wrote one concerned viewer on Twitter.

I was not emotionally prepared for Netflix to take Jeopardy down — Protextor 🛼 (@protextorparty) July 29, 2021

Since 2018, Netflix has uploaded various “collections” of Jeopardy! episodes, starting with Tournament of Champions II. Future collections included College Championship, Teen Tournament, Kids Week, Teachers Tournament, and Producer’s Pick.

Viewership increased in late 2020 following the tragic passing of long-time Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, with many fans rewatching the Canadian presenter’s classic episodes on Netflix. The streamer also released a collection dedicated to contestant Cindy Stowell, who appeared on Jeopardy! in 2016 and won six games while battling stage 4 colon cancer but sadly died just one week before her episodes aired.

Fans have taken to social media to share their shock and disappointment that Jeopardy! is no longer available on Netflix. “Jeopardy is not on netflix anymore this might be the worst day of my life,” tweeted one viewer.

jeopardy is not on netflix anymore this might be the worst day of my life — juanda (@impaIagay) July 23, 2021

“[Netflix] please fix the Jeopardy! issue. My 2yr old needs his fix. Don’t be responsible for the potential withdrawal. Sadly, he hasn’t learned self-control and that onus falls on me,” another fan tweeted. “Also, if you wouldn’t mind, keeping [Jeopardy!] available longer? Idk if he can handle that type of rejection at such a young age. The repercussions of such could be detrimental to his mental. DO IT FOR THE KIDS! Please.”

@netflix please fix the Jeopardy! issue. My 2yr old needs his fix. Don’t be responsible for the potential withdrawal. Sadly, he hasn’t learned self-control and that onus falls on me. — Kenneth Cornman (@weivhgih) July 26, 2021

Check out more fan reaction below:

They’re taking jeopardy off of Netflix today and I just 🥲 — Kait Hatzinger (@Dc5princess) July 28, 2021

Netflix removed Jeopardy with zero warning and I honestly don’t know the last time I’ve been this mad about something — Tommy Smokes (@TomScibelli) August 2, 2021

Why would Netflix remove jeopardy just after I started getting into it — Rahim (@itsdinatime) July 28, 2021

they took jeopardy off netflix pic.twitter.com/ajqEilcMNI — josh, online (@OnlineJosh_) July 29, 2021

If there was a benevolent god why would the spider statue leave UNC and Jeopardy leave Netflix in the same week — Julia Short (@juliasshort) July 28, 2021

They’ve removed jeopardy from Netflix 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — LANA🦋 (@__hawwa_) July 29, 2021

Netflix has yet to comment on Jeopardy‘s removal or whether there will be new episodes added in the future.

Jeopardy!, Weeknights, Check your local listings