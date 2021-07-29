D.L. Hughley Brings the Laughs in Sneak Peek at Dramedy ‘Johnson’ (VIDEO)

“We’re brothers; just different moms…and dads,” says lovelorn photographer Keith (Philip Smithey) of his three lifelong best buds, all with the same last name — Johnson.

The dramedy, from executive producers Cedric the Entertainer (The Neighborhood) and Eric C. Rhone, follows this Atlanta-based African-American quartet who maintain an opposite Sex and the City charm, navigating relationships and race through bouts of insecurity and frustration. There’s pleasing camaraderie as Keith gets advice about his would-be girlfriend from real estate honcho Jarvis (Derrex Brady), and two pals who have their own female entanglements, Omar and Greg (series cocreators Thomas Q. Jones and Deji LaRay).

The series hits a new comedic gear when Omar’s uncle (D.L. Hughley) invites the friends to a multi-generational poker night and the older crew tire of the friends’ talk about disciplining kids. “Are we playing poker, or Oprah?!” one asks. Either way, the show has a winning hand.

Watch an exclusive sneak peek above of Hughley’s uncle and the guys and during a night out, and tune in when the series premieres August 1!

