HBO Max Drops ‘The Prince’ Trailer & Poster Hours Before Release (VIDEO)

If you can’t wait to see HBO Max’s satirical take on the royal family after watching the trailer, you’re in luck: you don’t have to.

The streaming service released the official trailer and poster for the animated comedy, The Prince, and announced that all 12 episodes will be dropping on Thursday, July 29. (Episodes become available on HBO Max at 3a/2c.)

The series’ take on the imagined inner workings of the royal family is told through the eyes of the fictionalized Prince George (voiced by creator, writer, and executive producer Gary Janetti), the youngest heir to the throne, as he spills all the royal “tea” on his family, followers, and the monarchy. The star-studded voice cast features a Game of Thrones reunion and includes Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Alan Cumming as George’s butler Owen, Frances de la Tour as Queen Elizabeth, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, Condola Rashad at Meghan Markle, Iwan Rheon as Prince William, Dan Stevens as Prince Charles, and Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte.

“Look at me,” Prince George says in the trailer. “I work harder than anyone around here.” Watch the video below to see just what his days consist of, hear the cast, see Prince Harry’s reaction to an apartment (“an apartment palace, I know that, lots of tiny palaces inside one big palace”), and more.

Guest starring as various voices are Paul Anderson, Samuel Barnett, and Sacha Dhawan. Andy Cohen, Brad Goreski, Kelly Ripa, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards, and Lisa Rinna voice themselves.

The Prince is produced by 20th Television Animation with animation by Bento Box. The series is produced by Eli Dolleman. The animation is executive produced by Joel Kuwahara and Scott Greenberg and produced by Leanne Moreau.

