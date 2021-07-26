‘La Brea’ Promo: A Massive Sinkhole in L.A. Tears a Family Apart (VIDEO)

Los Angeles is the site of a devastating event in the new NBC drama, La Brea (premiering Tuesday, September 28), but there may be hope to find those seemingly lost as a result.

As glimpsed in the promo, a sinkhole opens up in Los Angeles, and while Claire (Natalie Zea) and her kids, Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) and Josh (Jack Martin), are among those running from it, only one of them seemingly makes it. “According to authorities, a massive sinkhole devastated several city blocks in Los Angeles,” a news report Claire’s estranged husband Gavin (Eoin Macken) watches reveals. “Based on the size and unknown depth, there is little hope of finding any survivors.”

But it turns out that’s wrong, as those who fall — including Claire and her son — do survive. It’s just a question of “where the hell are we?” as Josh puts it. Watch the video below to see where they end up.

“An epic adventure begins when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive,” according to NBC’s official description. “Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other.”

The series also stars Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie, and Chloe De Los Santos.

Joining writer David Appelbaum as executive producers are Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittman, and Adam Davidson.

La Brea, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 28, 9/8c, NBC